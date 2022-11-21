Tips to ace the frosted eyeshadow trend for the upcoming party season

Trends are very seasonal however, when they are back, they aren’t exactly the same and the 'frosted eye shadow' is a popular 90’s makeup trend that is making a much-awaited comeback this party season as everyone is craving for something fun, offbeat and bold. This particular trend centers around cool toned shades such as lilac, icy blue, lavender, pale pink, mint and silver in frosty metallic finishes.

Whether you are a beauty enthusiast or a newbie unlocking new levels of makeup obsession, you must know that the 90s were a huge trendsetter when it came to makeup with glitzy glam looks, blingy eyeshadow shades, double liners and the likes raged on like wildfire. The frosty eyeshadows burst into the scene with pop stars and actors making them an integral part of their iconic looks on the red carpet and now, with many of these trends making a major comeback, we have new-gen celebs rocking these pastel shades. Frosted nineties eyeshadow centers around cool-toned shades like lavender, lilac, icy blue, mint, silver and pale pink in frosty metallic finishes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President of Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, shared, “With this look you definitely want to prep your eyes with a primer to keep the shadow from creasing and staying put throughout the day/night. With your ring finger, start on the inner edge of your eye and sweep your finger towards the outer edge of the eye to get that full-on frosted shine. Next, take a small fluffy brush to blend the shadow on the outer edges.”

She advised, “To give this frosted eye look a more contemporary feel, apply lots of mascara and layer it up. To add an extra oomph to the eye makeup, you could also add some black graphic liner to it. Finish the look with a natural matte base and contour with a bronzer, opt for a lip liner and top it off with a gloss.”

According to Utkarsha Chaudhary, Beauty and Training expert at Boddess, “The OG trend is fun to play around with and gives the opportunity to showcase your quirky individual sense of style. However, to add that bit of modern touch to it we recommend you mix-it-up with some textures for a bit of freshness. The key to ace this makeup trend is to not overdo it but to apply with a light hand and start with little product.”

She suggested, “Apply the frosted eyeshadow in the inner corner and below your brow bones for chic look. Matte makeup on the skin accompanied with glossy lips and lashes full of mascara would be the perfect pairing with this OTT eye makeup style.”