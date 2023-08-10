Tomorrow X Together aka TXT named Dior's new brand ambassadors, MOA rejoice: 'They really said five or nothing'

K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together aka TXT, who performed last weekend at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, are the newest ambassadors of Dior. Today, the French luxury fashion house announced the news in a now-viral Instagram post, using TXT's custom-designed Dior stage ensembles for Lollapalooza as a stylish teaser. TXT is the first group in the history of Dior to become an ambassador.

Tomorrow X Together aka TXT are Dior ambassadors

Newly-announced Dior brand ambassador, Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai pose in custom Dior outfits they wore for Lollapalooza. (Instagram)

On Thursday, Dior welcomed the group into the family and wrote, "Dior is pleased to announce global icons @TXT_BigHit as new Dior ambassadors, further cementing the House's bond with the South Korean group." The post shows members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai dressed in outfits embodying the singularity and timeless modernity of the Dior style. Dior's Artistic Director Kim Jones custom-designed the ensembles, which TXT wore onstage as part of their 20-song, history-making set as the first Korean group to headline the Lollapalooza music festival.

According to WWD.com, on the appointment of TXT as Dior's brand ambassador, Kim Jones said, "Tomorrow X Together are the perfect ambassadors for Dior. They have a great attitude and style and they look great in their custom stage outfits."

Decoding TXT's Lollapalooza outfits

Coming to the members' outfits, the group's leader Soobin slipped into a grey silk polkadot sleeveless gilet, dark grey wool chino pants, a matching short kilt, white sneakers, and a silver chainlink necklace. Meanwhile, Yeonjun sported a cream-coloured wool tweed sleeveless gilet, slate grey chino pants, a matching long kilt, a pearl necklace, and sneakers.

Beomgyu served a dapper look in brown wool pleated shorts, a matching cropped zip jacket, a brown silk polkadot sleeveless gilet, a silver choker, and calf-high boots. Taehyun wore a cream-coloured tweed sleeveless top, brown chino pants, a matching long kilt, white sneakers, and silver hoop earrings. Lastly, the youngest member or maknae of TXT, Hueningkai, wore a grey cropped zip jacket, a polka dot sleeveless top, grey wool pleated shorts with a matching short kilt, and black heeled boots.

TXT's fans MOA rejoice over the news

TXT's fans, MOA, rejoiced over the news and took to the Instagram post to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "Dior really said FIVE OR NOTHING." Another commented, "Dior's choices are always spot on." A user wrote, "My Dior boys." Another remarked, "Dior collecting Hybe boys! So proud of you." "Go TXT Go!!!!!! 4th gen Kings," a comment said.

Meanwhile, last year, BTS' Jimin joined Dior as global ambassador.