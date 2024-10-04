Fashion is an ever-evolving passion that captures the interest of many and while it is often said that women put more emphasis on their clothing choices, men today are equally invested in their style and are increasingly becoming serious about their styling and fashion choices. Many men prefer not to overthink their outfits but they are still often found wondering what to wear for various events or how to dress for different seasons. Top 5 fashion faux pas: Common mistakes men make in styling from design to colours (Photo by Men's Fashion Hub)

The challenge often lies in making the routine a bit easier while still looking stylish, as men tend to lean towards purchasing more than necessary. The way a man dresses is a reflection of his personality and even if it isn’t a priority, his sartorial choices can significantly impact his professional image.

Unfortunately, many men unknowingly make significant styling mistakes that can leave them appearing underdressed in the workplace. Here's a list of top 5 fashion faux pas or the common mistakes men make in styling, from design to colours -

1. Ignoring the fit:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Singh, Founder and CEO at Aristobrat, shared, “Men often overlook the importance of a proper fit, opting for clothing that's either too tight or too loose. However, the right fit can make a significant difference. A well-dressed man is often perceived as a serious professional and this impression begins with attention to detail. Choosing the right fit not only ensures comfort but also boosts confidence. Many men neglect fit while seated, resulting in gaps or popping buttons at the chest. Additionally, selecting pants that fit well at the waist is essential, as this area often poses a challenge. Choosing in odd-numbered waist sizes or elasticated waistbands can provide a better fit.”

2. Overlooking the details:

Cautioning that excessive design and patterns can be overwhelming, Karan Singh advised, “One’s clothing should uplift one’s personality, not distract from it. One common mistake men make in styling is neglecting to consider the impact of designs. While patterns can help you appear professional and serious, it's crucial not to overdo them. Additionally, small details like wrinkles, scuffs, and mismatched accessories can easily ruin an outfit. Paying attention to these details is essential for maintaining a polished look.”

3. Playing it safe:

Sticking to the usual patterns like checkers, stripes or plain designs can become monotonous. Karan Singh revealed, “One common mistake men make is opting for these safe choices to avoid standing out. However, embracing new styles, colours and patterns can enhance your wardrobe, showcase your creativity, and highlight your unique personality. Don't shy away from experimenting with bold combinations and innovative designs; they can inject excitement and flair into your look, helping you stand out in any crowd. Embrace colour play over loud designs, as taking fashion risks often reveals a style that authentically reflects your personality.”

Graphic T-shirts, dapper jackets are some of the hottest men's fashion trends (Instagram )

4. Mismatching colours:

An often-overlooked aspect of men's fashion is colour coordination. Anil Sancheti, Partner at Mysore Saree Udyog, asserted, “In ethnic wear, this becomes even more crucial as the wrong combinations can create a disjointed look. A frequent mistake is pairing bold, clashing colours, such as a bright red kurta with a neon green churidar, which leads to an overwhelming and chaotic appearance. Instead, opt for subtle contrasts or complementary hues that bring balance. For example, pairing a mustard yellow kurta with a beige churidar results in a polished, sophisticated outfit. Earthy tones—such as browns, creams, and muted greens—often work well, lending an understated elegance to the ensemble. To avoid colour mismatches, stick to either monochromatic tones or thoughtfully contrasting shades for a more refined and cohesive look.”

5) Clashing patterns:

Anil Sancheti opined, “Wearing mismatched patterns is another common styling error in men's ethnic wear. Combining too many bold or contrasting patterns can create a chaotic and cluttered appearance. A heavily embroidered kurta paired with an equally ornate dupatta or churidar, for instance, can result in a visually overwhelming outfit. The key is to balance patterns thoughtfully—choose one standout design and keep the rest simple. A kurta with intricate floral or paisley patterns pairs best with plain or minimally designed churidars or jackets. Additionally, consider the scale of the patterns: if the kurta has small, detailed motifs, it can be balanced with slightly larger, simpler patterns or solid fabrics on the lower half. This approach keeps the look elegant and prevents it from feeling too busy.”

Men's ethnic fashion (Instagram )

Mastering styling becomes straightforward and creates less cutter when you know what to avoid; the rest falls into place. The world of men’s fashion is expanding and paying attention to these small details can make a significant impact.

Addressing these common fashion faux pas ensures that your fashion game stays strong and refined. By focusing on fit, details, creativity in choices, color coordination, and pattern balance, one can elevate their personal style and make a lasting impression. Embrace these principles to curate a thoughtful wardrobe that not only speak personality but also enhances confidence in any situation.