Top 7 trending non-invasive beauty treatments every woman must discover in 2023

The rise of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures such as laser surgery and injectables is undoubtedly the biggest aesthetic trend to emerge from the pandemic. Social media is flooded with videos and reels of influencers and beauty professionals raving about these cutting-edge beauty treatments. Without a doubt, the need for "tweakments" has increased over the past two years. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatments is estimated to be worth $53.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. In other words, a lot more people are paying for these types of treatments now, and a lot more will be in the years to come. A new era of non-invasive beauty treatments has taken the stage, offering women innovative ways to enhance their natural beauty without the need for surgery or invasive procedures. (Pexels )

If you're planning to give yourself a makeover, but not sure which treatment to choose. Don't worry, we've got your back. Dr. Akanksha Sanghvi, Aesthetic Dermatologist and Founder Oprava Aesthetics shared with HT Lifestyle a quick and easy guide that breaks down the non-invasive beauty treatments for the face and body that are trending right now.

Trending non-invasive beauty treatments

1. Radiofrequency skin tightening

This technology involves using heat generated via radio frequency waves to heat the deeper tissues of the skin, which helps in contracting the skin and stimulating collagen formation. This results in tighter, firmer skin with reduced lines and wrinkles giving an overall skin rejuvenation. Multiple sessions over a few months are required for complete results. The treatment helps in tightening skin around the eyes, & reducing smile lines and fine lines on the neck effectively.

2. High focused ultrasound

High-focused Ultrasound uses ultrasound waves that target different levels of the skin, resulting in non-invasive skin tightening and non-surgical facelifts. This treatment forms collagen over the next couple of weeks by inducing a repair process in the cells. The treatment can be used to tighten the skin of the neck, define the jawlines, smoothen the nasolabial folds, and even reduce excess facial fat. The end result is a more contoured face with reduced wrinkles.

3. The Q switch laser toning

Q switch laser toning uses a wavelength that targets pigment-forming cells and excess melanin in the skin. This leads to an overall skin brightening, with reduced tan, age spots and freckles. The treatment also helps to correct photodamage and improves skin texture by minimising open pores.

4. Yellow peel

Yellow peel is a chemexfoliation procedure that involves the application of a retinol-based cream onto the skin, which is left on for 6 to 8 hours. The skin starts to exfoliate with visible peeling over the next few days only to reveal smoother, brighter, freshly formed skin underneath. This treatment is great for people with acne blemishes, photodamage, melasma and uneven skin tone. This treatment also helps treat early signs of premature ageing by minimising fine lines and open pores.

5. Hydrafacial

Hydra Facial uses high-tech infusion machines that can cleanse and hydrate the skin with active ingredients such as vitamin C, arbutin, glycolic acid and botanical extracts that nourish the skin. The treatment uses probes with pressure jet technology that degrease the pores and infuse nutrient-rich boosters into the skin for a dewy glow

6. Plasma fibroblast therapy

Plasma fibroblast therapy involves using a pen-shaped unit that delivers electric energy at a particular frequency targeting very tiny areas on the superficial layers of the skin. This technique causes micro-abrasions on the skin that stimulate fibroblasts to form collagen and elastin as the skin’s natural healing process. The end result is more youthful skin with a reduced appearance of wrinkles. This treatment can also be used to reduce puffiness of the eyes and droopy eyelids without having to do any surgery.

7. Newer laser hair reduction

Laser hair reduction is one of the most popular treatments in the aesthetic industry that has been performed over decades. The latest trend in hair reduction involves using multiple wavelength hair reduction devices that can treat a wide range of hair types on the body with more efficacy and safety. The results with these laser machines are fantastic and have efficiently treated hair on individuals for whom laser hair reduction has not been successful in the past.