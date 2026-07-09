Tried and Tested: These everyday bags prove you don't have to choose between style and practicality

As a working professional, I always look for bags that are spacious, practical, and never compromise on style. But finding that one perfect piece is not a cake walk. There is always something that I have to compromise on or sometimes have to pay hefty prices for my desired piece. Recently, I got my hands on Chumbak’s ‘Rare and wild,’ new bag collection that features bags for everyday needs. Here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your collection.

These everyday bags prove you don't have to choose between style and practicality. (Chumbak)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Tried and Tested: These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion

Kenya tote bag

Inspired by West African culture, this tote bag with floral prints features utility with style. The Amboli floral print and shoulder bag strap style makes it easy to carry for work and even for daily errands. The highlight of this bag is its size and several inner pockets that make it one of the great choices for keeping all your office needs. Whether it's your laptop, water bottle, lunch box, notebook, charger or makeup pouch, there's a place for everything.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inspired by West African culture, this tote bag with floral prints features utility with style.

{{^usCountry}} However, what bothered me is the strap because it isn’t that comfortable to carry on the shoulders with a lot of items inside. Also, if you are someone who prefers bright colours, then this might not be the right fit because floral prints are on the sides, not on the entire bag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, what bothered me is the strap because it isn’t that comfortable to carry on the shoulders with a lot of items inside. Also, if you are someone who prefers bright colours, then this might not be the right fit because floral prints are on the sides, not on the entire bag. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bag is priced at INR ₹3,799/-

Bombay backpack

If you are someone who prefers a backpack rather than a normal tote bag, then you can pick this backpack from Chumbak’s new range. This bag is inspired by the vibrant spirit of Bombay and features wide straps that can be easily carried on the shoulder. It has a zipper closure and a laptop compartment that makes it easy to carry to the office as well as while travelling.

This bag is inspired by the vibrant spirit of Bombay and features wide straps that can be easily carried on the shoulder.

However, the high pricing of the bag bothered me as it featured faux leather, which gets worn out with time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bag is priced at INR ₹3,999/-

London satchel bag

Apart from the usual tote and backpacks, I also tried this satchel bag that looks straight out of a vintage collection. The bag comes in white colour with Amboli floral prints on the front. The intricate detailing and satchel hold make it easy to carry from boardroom to brunch.

The bag comes in white colour with Amboli floral prints on the front.

However, it has only a single compartment, and thus you cannot stuff many items into it. Also, it features faux leather too.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bag is priced at INR ₹2,599/-

Note for the readers: This listicle has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.