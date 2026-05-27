Tried and tested: Two budget-friendly face and hair serums that deserve a spot on your vanity

It’s great to have options, but sometimes they can leave you more confused than ever. This applies to almost everything, including skincare. With countless brands launching endless variants of moisturisers, toners, cleansers and serums, choosing the right product can feel overwhelming. But worry not, HT has the simplified guide you need. Today, we are talking about serums.

Serums have quickly become a must have in every self-caring person's vanity.

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To keep things easy for beginners, I am recommending one face serum and one hair serum that deserve a permanent spot on your vanity. Both products have been personally tried and tested by me, come highly recommended, and are refreshingly budget-friendly.

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Skin

First, a little about my skin type. It still baffles me how my skin manages to be extremely dry and acne-prone at the same time. Through my teenage years, I escaped the acne curse entirely, but things changed as I approached my 30s. In 2021, I dealt with a severe bout of cystic acne that required a year-long Isotretinoin course to clear up. Things are much better now, though I still get a couple of mild breakouts around my periods every month. My biggest concern currently is the dark spots left behind by old pimples, along with some dryness under my eyes.

My recommendation: Foxtale 12% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum

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Foxtale’s 12% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum

{{^usCountry}} I have been using Foxtale’s 12% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum for a little over a week now. I apply it twice daily, after cleansing and before moisturiser. During the day, I layer sunscreen and makeup on top without any issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have been using Foxtale’s 12% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum for a little over a week now. I apply it twice daily, after cleansing and before moisturiser. During the day, I layer sunscreen and makeup on top without any issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The serum has a clear gel texture, is fragrance-free, and feels hydrating enough on its own. On some nights, I even skip moisturiser after applying it. The bright pink pump bottle is easy to use and adds a cheerful pop to my vanity shelf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The serum has a clear gel texture, is fragrance-free, and feels hydrating enough on its own. On some nights, I even skip moisturiser after applying it. The bright pink pump bottle is easy to use and adds a cheerful pop to my vanity shelf. {{/usCountry}}

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Formulated with 12% niacinamide and azelaic acid, the serum claims to target dark spots and regulate oil production. Interestingly, my trial period coincided with my menstrual cycle, and I am happy to report that not a single pimple surfaced during this time. While I haven’t noticed a dramatic reduction in my dark spots yet, I suspect another couple of weeks may deliver more visible results.

The serum is suitable for all skin types and is widely available across platforms for around ₹500-550 for 30 ml.

Hair

Now, onto my hair, which becomes unbearably dry, especially during Delhi’s brutal heatwaves. In 2024, after a major health scare and a series of surgical procedures, I experienced telogen effluvium — a condition where the body sheds a significant amount of hair following physical shock or stress. In my case, I lost nearly 20-30 percent of my hair at once.

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Two years later, much of the volume has returned, though my strands are still not as thick as they once were. My hair tangles easily now, unless I use a serum or leave-in conditioner. Thankfully, I found a fix that works brilliantly.

My recommendation: L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

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I have been using the L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum for nearly two years now. It has a lightweight, non-sticky formula and a lovely musky fragrance. I usually apply it to 60-80 percent damp hair after washing.

The serum leaves my hair smoother, shinier, relatively frizz-free, and significantly easier to detangle, especially after a quick session with my blow-drying brush.

I have only ever purchased the 30 ml bottles and have gone through three of them in two years, which says a lot about how little product is needed per use. Even the larger 100 ml bottle is affordably priced at around ₹437 on Amazon.

The serum is often compared to the much more expensive Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil-In-Serum, which currently retails at nearly ₹5,900 for 75 ml. Personally, I prefer the L'Oréal version — not just for the price, but for how effortlessly it works for my hair.

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At a time when beauty shelves are overflowing with choices, finding products that genuinely work without burning a hole in your pocket feels like a small victory. These two serums have earned a permanent spot in my routine for exactly that reason.

Disclaimer: The products mentioned in this article were personally tried and tested by the writer. Results may vary depending on individual skin and hair types.

The product Foxtale 12% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum mentioned in this article were sent to HT by the brand, Foxtale, for a review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

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