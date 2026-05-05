Trisha Krishnan chose simple floral suit for Tirupati temple visit on her 43rd birthday: Here's how much it costs

Trisha Krishnan rang in her 43rd birthday on May 4 with a visit to a temple. The actor, known for her work primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema, was spotted at the Tirumala Sri Vari Temple early Monday morning, seeking blessings in a look that defined understated elegance. Also read | Lakshmi Manchu says Trisha Krishnan has got best birthday gift with Vijay's TVK victory: ‘What a day to celebrate’

Trisha Krishnan's beautiful and comfy temple look

Actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy on May 4. (Instagram/ trishaadmirer)

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For her temple visit, Trisha Krishnan leaned into a traditional yet contemporary aesthetic. She wore the an ivory kurta set from the label Surmaye. The ensemble was crafted from handwoven khadi, lending a soft, breathable texture perfect for the south Indian temple's serene early morning atmosphere. Also read | Birthday girl Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala temple on TN poll results day; fans react: ‘Praying for Thalapathy to win’

How much does the outfit cost?

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{{^usCountry}} The highlight of Trisha's ethnic outfit was the delicate, hand-drawn floral print in shades of dusty rose and muted green against an ivory base. Subtle running stitch accents (kantha-style) adorned the seams of the kurta with the matching straight-fit pants adding a touch of craftsmanship. For fans looking to replicate Trisha's ethereal birthday look, the kurta set with a matching dupatta costs Rs. 17,500 on Surmaye's website. Trisha sticks to simple styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight of Trisha's ethnic outfit was the delicate, hand-drawn floral print in shades of dusty rose and muted green against an ivory base. Subtle running stitch accents (kantha-style) adorned the seams of the kurta with the matching straight-fit pants adding a touch of craftsmanship. For fans looking to replicate Trisha's ethereal birthday look, the kurta set with a matching dupatta costs Rs. 17,500 on Surmaye's website. Trisha sticks to simple styling {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} True to her signature style, Trisha kept her accessories minimal, letting the floral print of her outfit take centre stage. She opted for a delicate gold necklace and a simple stack of bangles. Her almost-straight hair was left open, paired with a fresh, no-makeup makeup look and a small bindi, which added grace to the simple temple look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} True to her signature style, Trisha kept her accessories minimal, letting the floral print of her outfit take centre stage. She opted for a delicate gold necklace and a simple stack of bangles. Her almost-straight hair was left open, paired with a fresh, no-makeup makeup look and a small bindi, which added grace to the simple temple look. {{/usCountry}}

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As she navigated the temple premises, the actor looked radiant — perhaps a reflection of the double celebration in the air as her friend Vijay’s political journey reached a significant turning point on her special day. Also read | Trisha Krishnan heads straight to Vijay's home from Tirupati on her 43rd birthday as TVK leads in TN election. Watch

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As Trisha offered her prayers, the Tamil Nadu assembly election results were being declared, with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivering a historic performance. Following her temple visit, Trisha was later spotted in Chennai, reportedly heading to congratulate the TVK chief and her long-time co-star, Vijay, further fueling the rumours regarding their close bond.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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