Under ₹1000 but still cute: These 8 summer dresses prove budget can look chic
Looking stylish doesn’t have to come with a heavy price tag. These dresses prove that under ₹1000, you can still find pieces that are comfortable and trendy.
Our Picks
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Tokyo Talkies Women Solid Round Neck Bodycon Mini Rib Dress
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Leriya Fashion Dress for Women | Western One Piece Dress for Women Short & Long | Half Sleeve Casual Summer Dresses for Beach & Stylish Party Outifits Below The Knee
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Tokyo Talkies Floral Printed Shoulder Straps Tiered Maxi Dress
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GRECIILOOKS Stylish Women Derss | One Piece Long Sleeve Maxi Dresses for Women Multicolour
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SMOWKLY Womens Georgette Floral Printed Indo-Western Ethnic Gown || Half Sleeve V Neck Fit & Flare Flared Hem Design || Casual Wear A-Line Maxi Dress Pink
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Leriya Fashion Women Dress | Dress for Women | One Piece Dress for Women | Dress for Women Stylish | Women Dress | Jumpsuit (LF-WD1288-S-BLUE)
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KATECLO Womens & Girls Midi Solid Cami Casual Dress (in, Alpha, M, Multi) Multicolour
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Modestouze Attires Dress for Woman | Western Dress for Women | Stylish Maxi Wear | Long One Piece | Floral Printed Frock For Womens Gown | Maxi Outfit | 3/4 Sleeves Wear For Party, Vacation & Beach
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Some of the most-worn outfits in our wardrobe aren’t the expensive ones, they’re the random, affordable finds that just work. The ones you reach for when you’re running late, when plans pop up last minute, or when you simply don’t have the energy to “style a look.” And more often than not, it’s a good dress that saves the day.
Because nothing beats the ease of a one-piece outfit. No matching, no overthinking, just throw it on, add shoes, and you’re done. And when you find options under ₹1000 that actually look good, fit well, and feel comfortable? That’s a win worth repeating.
These dresses are made for real life; college days that turn into dinner plans, spontaneous coffee runs, casual dates, vacations, and everything in between. They’re light, wearable, and designed for exactly the kind of everyday moments where you want to look cute without trying too hard.
8 Stylish dresses under ₹1000
1. Tokyo Talkies Short Sleeves Round Neck Solid Dress
This one is your everyday essential. Clean, minimal and super wearable, it’s the kind of dress you can throw on when you don’t have time to plan an outfit. The solid design makes it easy to style, layer it with a denim jacket, add sneakers, or dress it up with hoops and a sling bag.
Vibe: effortless, no-fuss casual
2. Leriya Fashion Half Sleeve Casual Summer Dress
Think breezy, relaxed and made for hot days. This dress works well for everything from errands to beachy outings. The easy silhouette keeps it comfortable, while the length makes it versatile. Pair it with sliders or chunky sneakers depending on your mood.{{/usCountry}}
Think breezy, relaxed and made for hot days. This dress works well for everything from errands to beachy outings. The easy silhouette keeps it comfortable, while the length makes it versatile. Pair it with sliders or chunky sneakers depending on your mood.{{/usCountry}}
Vibe: easy summer staple{{/usCountry}}
Vibe: easy summer staple{{/usCountry}}
3. Tokyo Talkies Floral Printed Tiered Maxi Dress
This one is for when you want to look a little more “put together” without trying too hard. The tiered design adds movement, while the floral print keeps it fresh and summery. It’s perfect for brunches, vacations, or even casual evening plans.
Vibe: soft, feminine, Instagram-ready
4. GRECIILOOKS Long Sleeve Multicolour Maxi Dress
If you like statement pieces, this one stands out. The multicolour print gives it personality, while the long sleeves make it slightly more elevated than your usual casual dress. It’s great for transitional weather or when you want something different from basic florals.
Vibe: bold and eye-catching
5. SMOWKLY Georgette Floral Printed A-Line Maxi Dress
Flowy, lightweight and slightly dressier, this georgette maxi feels more elevated than its price tag. The A-line cut flatters most body types, and the fabric adds a soft, floaty feel. Add heels and minimal jewellery, and it can easily pass for a semi-formal look.
Vibe: budget-friendly elegance
6. Leriya Fashion Floral Printed Rayon Maxi Dress
Another strong pick from Leriya, this one leans into soft florals and an easy silhouette. It’s breathable, comfortable, and perfect for long wear, especially in warm weather. Style it with flats for day or wedges for a slightly dressed-up look.
Vibe: everyday pretty
7. KATECLO Solid Cami Midi Dress
Minimalists, this one’s for you. A simple cami dress that can be styled a hundred ways, layer it with shirts, throw on sneakers, or dress it up with heels. It’s one of those pieces that quietly becomes a wardrobe favourite.
Vibe: clean, versatile, repeat-wear worthy
8. Modestouze Attires Floral Printed Maxi Dress
This dress gives full vacation energy; flowy silhouette, soft prints, and easy movement. It’s ideal for travel, beach days, or relaxed outings where comfort is key. Pair it with flats, oversized sunglasses, and you’re sorted.
Vibe: relaxed, getaway-ready
Why dresses under ₹1000 are actually worth it
- Perfect for everyday wear without overthinking
- Great for experimenting with trends on a budget
- Easy to style and rewear in multiple ways
- Ideal for college, travel, and casual plans
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Are dresses under ₹1000 good quality?
Many are great for casual wear. Focus on fabric and fit rather than just price.
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Which fabric is best for summer?
Cotton and rayon are the most breathable and comfortable for hot weather.
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Can I wear these dresses for parties?
Yes—just dress them up with heels, accessories and a statement bag.
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Which dress style is most versatile?
Solid midi or maxi dresses are easiest to style for multiple occasions.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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