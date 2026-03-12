Unseen photos from Saaniya Chandhok’s mehendi, chooda ceremony are here: Arjun Tendulkar's bride looks stunning
Saaniya Chandhok dazzled in a pink Bandhani saree with an ornate embroidered border during her mehendi ceremony.
Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar’s mehendi ceremony was a kaleidoscope of colours. The couple got married on March 5, 2026, as per Marathi rituals.
Arjun and Saaniya's wedding was no less than a glamorous event that showcased love, customs, and fashion. While their wedding looks took the internet by storm, bride Saaniya Chandhok’s unseen pictures from her mehendi and chooda ceremony recently surfaced and stole the limelight. Scroll down to check out her pre-wedding looks, which are serving as an inspiration for 2026 brides.
Saaniya Chandhok’s mehendi look
Saaniya channelised her Punjabi genes by styling a fuchsia silk kurta set paired with a matching dupatta. The outfit stands out for its rich gold zardozi-style embroidery concentrated around the neckline, shoulders, and sleeve borders. The coordinating pink dupatta draped casually over the shoulders kept the look elegant yet relaxed for the mehendi function.
She paired the look with a golden maang-tika and choker necklace. She kept the makeup minimal to ensure a fresh, sun-kissed mehendi glow. This look perfectly captures the joyful spirit of a mehendi celebration — vibrant colours, ornate embroidery, traditional jewellery, and fresh henna.
Saaniya Chandhok’s chooda ceremony look
Saaniya chose a pink Bandhani saree, a traditional tie-dye textile that originates from western India and is widely worn during wedding ceremonies. The saree features classic Bandhani dot patterns across the body in a rich pink hue. What elevates the piece is the ornate embroidered border, crafted with intricate zari and multicoloured threadwork motifs. The border adds a regal, heirloom-like touch while complementing the celebratory vibe of a mehendi function.
Her jewellery leans more towards heritage-inspired bridal styling, which includes a statement polki-style choker studded with emerald stones, featuring intricate gold work and dangling emerald drops and golden bangles. She kept the makeup soft and dewy with defined brows, neutral eyeshadow, and subtle eyeliner paired with mascara to frame the eyes, a soft pink lipstick that harmonises with the saree, and centre-parted hair styled in waves cascading over the shoulders.
Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya Chandhok is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and veterinary technician who married cricketer Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, 2026. They were childhood friends and were spotted together several times. The wedding was a lavish event and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan with his family, and many other sports celebrities, including Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and more.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava
