Unseen photos from Saaniya Chandhok’s mehendi, chooda ceremony are here: Arjun Tendulkar's bride looks stunning

Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar’s mehendi ceremony was a kaleidoscope of colours. The couple got married on March 5, 2026, as per Marathi rituals. Saaniya Chandok's heritage-inspired jewellery and soft makeup complemented the vibrant celebration.

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding was no less than a glamorous event that showcased love, customs, and fashion. While their wedding looks took the internet by storm, bride Saaniya Chandhok’s unseen pictures from her mehendi and chooda ceremony recently surfaced and stole the limelight. Scroll down to check out her pre-wedding looks, which are serving as an inspiration for 2026 brides.

Saaniya Chandhok’s mehendi look Saaniya channelised her Punjabi genes by styling a fuchsia silk kurta set paired with a matching dupatta. The outfit stands out for its rich gold zardozi-style embroidery concentrated around the neckline, shoulders, and sleeve borders. The coordinating pink dupatta draped casually over the shoulders kept the look elegant yet relaxed for the mehendi function.

She paired the look with a golden maang-tika and choker necklace. She kept the makeup minimal to ensure a fresh, sun-kissed mehendi glow. This look perfectly captures the joyful spirit of a mehendi celebration — vibrant colours, ornate embroidery, traditional jewellery, and fresh henna.