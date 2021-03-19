Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt
- Vaani Kapoor makes hearts skip beats as she radiates confidence with her fearless looks in a lemon bikini top and later in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
We are now sure that nothing spells summer like Vaani Kapoor does in her recent bunch of pictures whether they are in a lemon bikini top or gold top and skirt. Making fans’ hearts skip beats, Vaani radiated confidence with her fearless looks in the lemon bikini top and again in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline.
Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a set of two pictures featuring her in a lemon bralette top with underwire and adjustable straps and back. Standing out with her bold look, the actor teamed it with a pair of spotless white pants from United Colors of Benetton, India.
Flaunting a waistline to die for, Vaani left her luscious brown tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.
Striking steamy poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “It was all glimmer and warm honey in the yellow light (sic).”
In another set of pictures, the Bollywood star was seen donning a beautiful gold wrap crop top that came with a bandeau-style bodice and bold cutouts throughout that exuded an ultimate empowering look. Vaani teamed it with a vibrant cutout maxi skirt that sported a flattering high waistline with striking geometric cutouts and also featured a thigh-high slit to give the perfect fearless look.
Curling her sleek tresses softly, Vaani left them open in mid-parted hairstyle and added to the oomph factor with a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Completing her makeup with bronze highlighter to give a tan effect to her summery look, Vaani struck sensuous poses for the camera.
The lemon bikini top that Vaani donned is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The bikini top originally costs $49 or ₹3,552 on their sustainable designer website.
As for the gold top and maxi skirt, they are from luxury fashion label Sincerely Ria whose designs are inspired by Africa while they are made in LA. The top originally costs $88 or ₹6,380.53 while the maxi skirt is worth $128 or ₹9,280.77 on their designer website.
For both these looks, Vaani Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.
Get our daily newsletter
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt
- Vaani Kapoor makes hearts skip beats as she radiates confidence with her fearless looks in a lemon bikini top and later in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
Hina Khan in ₹10k crop top and skirt soaks up the sun in Maldives, see pics
- Hina Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actor has been sharing images of herself wearing some of the most stunning tropical print co-ord sets and we are loving it.
Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask
- Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh
- For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt opted to wear a stunning brick brown butterfly blouse and teamed it with a tulle lehenga and dupatta. She was the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever.
Toasting post pandemic free spiritedness
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
- Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
Kriti's chic dress or Bhumi's comfy outfit, which date-night look do you prefer?
- Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were recently spotted in Mumbai. For their respective dinner outings, the two actors donned two very different styles and we are taking inspiration from both.
Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives
- Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
- The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat
- ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat
Precise & palate-cleansing prêt
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt
- Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear
- Mouni Roy raises the bar of fashion goals as she slays in a lavender sports bra and tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Patli Kamariya