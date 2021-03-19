IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_/mohitrai)
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_/mohitrai)
fashion

Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt

  • Vaani Kapoor makes hearts skip beats as she radiates confidence with her fearless looks in a lemon bikini top and later in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST

We are now sure that nothing spells summer like Vaani Kapoor does in her recent bunch of pictures whether they are in a lemon bikini top or gold top and skirt. Making fans’ hearts skip beats, Vaani radiated confidence with her fearless looks in the lemon bikini top and again in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a set of two pictures featuring her in a lemon bralette top with underwire and adjustable straps and back. Standing out with her bold look, the actor teamed it with a pair of spotless white pants from United Colors of Benetton, India.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Vaani left her luscious brown tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking steamy poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “It was all glimmer and warm honey in the yellow light (sic).”

In another set of pictures, the Bollywood star was seen donning a beautiful gold wrap crop top that came with a bandeau-style bodice and bold cutouts throughout that exuded an ultimate empowering look. Vaani teamed it with a vibrant cutout maxi skirt that sported a flattering high waistline with striking geometric cutouts and also featured a thigh-high slit to give the perfect fearless look.

Curling her sleek tresses softly, Vaani left them open in mid-parted hairstyle and added to the oomph factor with a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Completing her makeup with bronze highlighter to give a tan effect to her summery look, Vaani struck sensuous poses for the camera.

The lemon bikini top that Vaani donned is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The bikini top originally costs $49 or 3,552 on their sustainable designer website.

Vaani Kapoor's lemon bikini top from Ookioh(ookioh.com)
Vaani Kapoor's lemon bikini top from Ookioh(ookioh.com)

As for the gold top and maxi skirt, they are from luxury fashion label Sincerely Ria whose designs are inspired by Africa while they are made in LA. The top originally costs $88 or 6,380.53 while the maxi skirt is worth $128 or 9,280.77 on their designer website.

Vaani Kapoor's gold top from Sincerely Ria(sincerelyria.com)
Vaani Kapoor's gold top from Sincerely Ria(sincerelyria.com)
Vaani Kapoor's gold maxi skirt from Sincerely Ria(sincerelyria.com)
Vaani Kapoor's gold maxi skirt from Sincerely Ria(sincerelyria.com)

For both these looks, Vaani Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaani kapoor bikini bikini top crop top skirt maxi maxi skirt mohit rai summer fashion fashion and trends fashion trends fashion style goal style trends ucb bralette bandeau bodice + 17 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_/mohitrai)
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_/mohitrai)
fashion

Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Vaani Kapoor makes hearts skip beats as she radiates confidence with her fearless looks in a lemon bikini top and later in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan in Maldives(Instagram/realhinakhan )
Hina Khan in Maldives(Instagram/realhinakhan )
fashion

Hina Khan in 10k crop top and skirt soaks up the sun in Maldives, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Hina Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actor has been sharing images of herself wearing some of the most stunning tropical print co-ord sets and we are loving it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit shares her hair care routine(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit shares her hair care routine(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
fashion

Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in brick brown lehenga worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh(Instagram/ papadontpreachbyshubhika)
Alia Bhatt in brick brown lehenga worth 1 lakh(Instagram/ papadontpreachbyshubhika)
fashion

Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth 1 lakh

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:32 AM IST
  • For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt opted to wear a stunning brick brown butterfly blouse and teamed it with a tulle lehenga and dupatta. She was the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Designer Payal Pratap struck a fine balance between homespun and haute on day 2 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Designer Payal Pratap struck a fine balance between homespun and haute on day 2 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Toasting post pandemic free spiritedness  

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 PM IST
During the trying period of lockdown, most designers went into rigorous introspection and self examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress(Instagram/elleindia)
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress(Instagram/elleindia)
fashion

Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were snapped in Mumbai last night as they went out for dinners. The two actors showed up at their respective venues in two very different styles of date night looks and we are taking notes from both.(Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were snapped in Mumbai last night as they went out for dinners. The two actors showed up at their respective venues in two very different styles of date night looks and we are taking notes from both.(Varinder Chawla)
photos

Kriti's chic dress or Bhumi's comfy outfit, which date-night look do you prefer?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were recently spotted in Mumbai. For their respective dinner outings, the two actors donned two very different styles and we are taking inspiration from both.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta in Maldives(Instagram/ egupta )
Esha Gupta in Maldives(Instagram/ egupta )
fashion

Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat and we are totally digging her bridal look(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat and we are totally digging her bridal look(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara getting dolled up for a shot for Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat.(Instagram)
Sara getting dolled up for a shot for Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat.(Instagram)
lifestyle

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan was recently in Jaipur with designer Manish Malhotra and close friend Sara Vaisoha, and her latest social media post gave us some insight into why the Simmba actor was in the Pink City. Sharing a video of herself in pieces by Manish Malhotra for his latest digital fashion film Nooraniyat, which will showcase his collection by the same name. Sara can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in Jaipur as she wore heavily embroidered pieces in beige, blush pink, red, black, brown, silver, among other colours by Bollywood's favourite designer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDCI Emerging Talent BLONI by Akshat Bansal (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
FDCI Emerging Talent BLONI by Akshat Bansal (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Precise & palate-cleansing prêt

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Reconciling precision and exactitude with artistic flair - designers on Day 1 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion week redefined sustainability, explored the idea of safari luxe and dabbled in delectable confectionary chic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
fashion

Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear(Instagram/imouniroy)
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear(Instagram/imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy raises the bar of fashion goals as she slays in a lavender sports bra and tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Patli Kamariya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anamika Khanna introduces off-kilter menswear at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in her opening show (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Anamika Khanna introduces off-kilter menswear at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in her opening show (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

A melange of artisanal techniques 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST
With every collection, designer Anamika Khanna has mastered the art of merging multiple ideas in each of her seamlessly crafted ensembles
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP