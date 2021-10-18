Vaani Kapoor is brightening up our Instagram feed in tie-dye print thigh-slit gown

Winters are almost here, which means it is time to put away all those slip dresses back into our closets. However, if you are like Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, you will want to wear them before the cold settles in. The star recently brightened up our Instagram feed with pictures of herself dressed in a tie-dye printed pink gown and looked absolutely stunning.

Vaani took to Instagram on Monday, October 18, to share several pictures of herself dressed in a tie-dye printed lilac and pink gown. She captioned the post, "Bringing in the happy colour to brighten up your day." She dished out some serious fashion goals with her attire, and we are taking notes.

The dress is from the shelves of designer Shehla Khan's label. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio conceptualised her look. Vaani teamed the ensemble with jewels from Mahesh Notandass and Anmol Jewellers.

Take a look at the photos:

Vaani chose a lilac and pink tie-dye print gown featuring spaghetti straps, plunging sweetheart neckline, pleated details on the waist, and thigh-high slit. She wore the gown with strappy pumps, earrings, and bracelets.

For her beauty picks, Vaani went with side-parted tresses styled in soft curls, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-laden lashes, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and sharp contour.

Tie-dye prints have reigned the fashion trends and runway this season, with some of the most famous stars, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday, showing their love for this voguish style. Vaani's look adds an ethereal charm to this sartorial statement. What do you think?

On the work front, Vaani has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera. She was last seen in BellBottom with Akshay Kumar.

