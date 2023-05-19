Vaani Kapoor raises the hotness quotient in a shimmering metallic backless ensemble at awards show

Vaani Kapoor, the epitome of glamour and goodness, stole the spotlight at the Femina Presents Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2023 awards show. Her mesmerizing looks from the event have set social media abuzz. Flaunting a backless dress with utmost confidence, Vaani effortlessly radiated allure and oomph. Renowned for her fearless fashion choices, she never fails to inspire fashion enthusiasts with her stunning and extraordinary ensembles. Keep reading to take some fashion notes as Vaani Kapoor continues to captivate hearts with her impeccable style and unmatched beauty. Follow her lead and embrace the enchanting world of fashion through her awe-inspiring and breathtaking looks. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor attends the Peter Dundas show at Paris Fashion Week in a jaw-dropping cut-out gown. See her glamorous pics )

Vaani Kapoor sizzles in a metallic backless gown

Vaani Kapoor sets hearts racing with a metallic backless look. (Instagram/@ _vaanikapoor_r)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday morning, the actress amazed her fans with a delightful surprise by sharing her latest pictures from the event on her Instagram account. She looked absolutely stunning in her shiny backless dress, posing seductively and leaving her fans in awe. Her pictures received over 50k likes and numerous comments, with fans showering her with compliments and praises. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at her captivating pictures that have taken the internet by storm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the award show, Vaani Kapoor adorned herself in a glamorous metallic jumpsuit. The outfit boasted a halter neckline, a deep V-neck, and a captivating backless design with a stylish tie at the back. With its bodycon fit and flared bottom, the jumpsuit cleverly created the illusion of a dress, adding an extra touch of elegance to Vaani's ensemble.

To complement her outfit, Vaani opted for minimal accessories and adorned her hands with silver stacked bangles and donned statement stud earrings. Her makeup look featured a subtle yet glamorous look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a glossy orange lip shade. Her cheeks had a touch of blush and a radiant highlighter added to her natural glow. For her nails, the actress opted for a white polish. To finish off her glamorous appearance, Vaani styled her hair in side-parted wavy open tresses, adding the perfect final touch to her overall look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}