Vaani Kapoor’s ensemble is giving us all kinds of comfy weekend fashion goals

Vaani Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor is always on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From casual attires to formal ensembles to showing us her festive fashion collection, Vaani keeps us updated with her fashion choices. Needless to say, with every glimpse from her fashion diaries, she ends up making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Vaani's style mantra is short and simple – she believes in keeping it classy and a little sassy. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to win the hearts of her fans, and the recent snippets are proof of that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor takes inspiration from the OG Kim Kardashian for new sizzling pics

Vaani, a day back, shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us all kinds of fashion goals for the weekend. The actor walked into the Saturday in style in a comfortable ensemble and set the weekend mood. The actor played muse to fashion designer Madison and picked a casual co-ord set from the shelves of the designer house. Vaani decked up in contrasting shades of pink and blue as she looked ravishing as always. The actor decked up in a pink and ivory white cropped top featuring a plunging neckline, sleeveless details, and wrap details. The top hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. She further added more oomph to her look with a pair of blue denims featuring multiple pockets and wide legs. Vaani posed on a couch and smiled with all her heart for the cameras. “Don’t I look comfy,” Vaani asked her Instagram family in the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani further accessorised her look for the day in blue hoop earrings and silver and maroon finger rings. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, wore her tresses open in wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Vaani decked up in minimal makeup to complement her ensemble of the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Vaani aced the look to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}