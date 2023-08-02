Vaani Kapoor takes the ramp by storm in an exquisite red ensemble, elevating the glamour quotient at India Couture Week

The stunning Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper for Isha J on the eighth day of the India Couture Week organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). On Tuesday, Roseroom by Isha J showcased their collection 'Romantic Reverie' and mesmerised everyone with their unique and enchanting designs. Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp as the showstopper of the event in a gorgeous red lehenga and turned heads. Ever since Fashion Week kicked off on 25 July, it has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Fashionistas have been on the edge of their seats to see what each designer has in store. While most of the celebrities donned bralettes and thigh-high slit skirts as showstoppers, Vaani Kapoor embraced a traditional lehenga with a touch of modernity. Read on to find out more. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp as stunning showstoppers in exquisite outfits at India Couture Week )

Vaani Kapoor turns showstopper for Roseroom by Isha J

Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper for Roseroom by Isha J in a stunning red lacy attire at India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Ever since the FDCI released Vaani's photos and videos from the event, she has been making waves online. Her post has gone viral and is all over the internet as fashion lovers can't stop gushing about her unparalleled beauty, exquisite outfit and graceful walk. Her snippets from the event are getting lots of likes and comments from her adoring fans who can't stop praising and complimenting her. One fan wrote "goddess" while another commented "she ate". Let's have a look at her walk.

Vaani's stunning red lehenga look decoded

For her showstopper look, Vaani donned a red ensemble consisting of a deep v-neck bralette with delicate floral lace detailing. She paired it with a matching skirt with a lovely flair and a red dupatta. She accessorised her look with a gorgeous diamond necklace in contrasting colours featuring green emeralds.

For her flawless makeup look, Vaani opted for nude eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her gorgeous locks left open in the middle part, beautifully cascading down her shoulders, Vaani completed her glam look.

Roseroom by Isha J's collection

This collection draws inspiration from the captivating fusion of French Riviera fashion and the allure of Hollywood's Golden Era. Each garment in this collection pays homage to the glamorous vintage era, as intricate chikankari details, delicate laces and dreamy organza fabrics intertwine with pearls and crystals, crafting a mesmerizing tapestry of playful sophistication and exclusivity.