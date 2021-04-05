Vaccine ready, cold-shoulder style makes a comeback

Seen on the likes of Dolly Parton, who recently opted for a vaccine-ready, sparkly blue knit top with cutout shoulder detailing as she got her first shot of the Moderna vaccine, the ‘90s style has made a comeback like never before! The country singer’s top slashed on the shoulder was custom made by her creative director, Steve Summers. “I even have a little cutout in my shirt — I matched it over here,” she told the doctor, who administered the shot, pointing to her other shoulder. As Dolly was taking her Pfizer shot, the nurse quipped, “Everyone’s wearing these tops.” Reportedly an array of shopping platforms have clocked in increased searches for cold-shoulder tops since the start of March.

Dolly’s utilitarian style pick has catalysed a cold shoulder vaccine shirt/top frenzy. The next day, politician and diplomat Hillary Clinton posted a throwback photograph of herself on Instagram from 1993 in which she sports a noir cold-shoulder dress by Donna Karan. “Loved seeing @dollypartonbring back the cold shoulder as a vaccination look,” she wrote. “Shall we make this a trend?”

Politician and diplomat Hillary Clinton posted a throwback photograph of herself on Instagram from 1993 in which she sports a noir cold-shoulder dress by Donna Karan. “Loved seeing @dollyparton bring back the cold shoulder as a vaccination look,” she wrote. “Shall we make this a trend?” (Photo: Instagram/HillaryClinton)

A key insignia of the minimal ‘90s, Donna had put it on the map when she dressed supermodel Linda Evangelista for her Fall 1991 outing in a monochrome variation worn under a matching jacket. While fashion critics booed it back then, Clinton continued to stay loyal to it during her early years as the FLOTUS.

The likes of designers Phoebe Philo (who helmed Celine back then) and Proenza Schouler reinterpreted the cold shoulder style in their collections later.

“Thanks to Dolly Parton, cold shoulder tops and dresses seem to be the chic picks to take the jab. Also, they’re on trend seen on both runways and racks,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar sees the trend’s popularity as an open approach to make it clear and loud that the world is open to get vaccinated and beat the pandemic! “It’s a stylish way fashionistas have chosen to say ‘being vaccinated is a way of life’,“ says Nikita.

“From Dolly Parton to Lululemons to getting named as ‘vaccine shirts’, we couldn’t imagine they would take over the viral list. No doubt, it is a smart alternative and aesthetic practicality to ease the go and which makes sense too,” says designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of label Nirmooha.

“Cold shoulder is a key trend as our kaftan style with cold shoulder details have been quite popular. Women who are 40 plus have loved this style as they don’t want to wear sleeveless and they also want to have a bit of sexiness. This style is flattering and slims you down. Those who don’t want to wear sleeveless - cold shoulders are a great bet. Of course it’s great for vaccination,” says designer Pria Kataaria Puri, who’s experimenting with kaftans with cold shoulder styles for the coming summer.