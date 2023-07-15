Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are loved and adored for their sense of fashion. While Vicky's boyish charm gets captured in the dapper looks in hoodies, joggers, sneakers and caps, Katrina knows how to keep it chic and classy in stunning ensembles. Katrina is an absolute fashionista and is often spotted slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Vicky and Katrina got photographed today at Mumbai International airport as they made their way to catch a flight together. The couple made their fans swoon as they held hands and posed for the paparazzi outside the airport and waved at the cameras.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif slay airport looks in chic and comfy summer attires(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Vicky and Katrina kept it chic and stylish for their weekend flight. The actors gave us major weekend fashion goals as they walked together to the airport. Katrina decked up in a white satin top with full sleeves, frill details at the cuffs and the neckline and featuring floral details in shades of pink and yellow. She further teamed it with a pair of denim distressed trousers with wide legs. Vicky, on the other hand, kept it comfortable and casual for the flight in a white T-shirt, a pair of black trousers with white stripes at the sides and a black hoodie with rolled up sleeves. He completed his look with a black cap.

Katrina wore her tresses open in accessorised her look in tinted shades and decked up in minimal makeup as she held Vicky's hand and posed for the cameras. Vicky also wore tinted shades, and white sneakers as he completed his airport look. Vicky carried a bag on his shoulders as the couple made their way inside the airport. Vicky and Katrina's airport look is the epitome of how to keep it comfortable, classy, casual and stylish. Needless to say, we are taking notes.

