Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Monday airport look is all about comfort

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are often spotted together flying out of the city in style. The actors, who are also individually fashionistas, are known for their sartorial sense of fashion. From formal to casual to ethnic ensembles, Vicky and Katrina keep slaying fashion goals for us on a regular basis. The actors know how to keep it minimal and chic with style and comfort as top-most priorities. Vicky ad Katrina celebrated Christmas in style with all kinds of cuteness, from dressing up as a family to sharing what went as a decoration on the family Christmas tree at home – hint, it is a super adorable picture of Vicky and Katrina in their Christmas pajamas.

Katrina and Vicky, post their Christmas celebrations, stepped out of home on Monday in style as they got photographed in front of Mumbai airport. The actors flew out of the city and gave us fresh fashion goals to conquer, while at it. Katrina and Vicky drove our Monday blues far away as they decked up in easy breezy and comfy attires for the flight. Katrina seemed to be in the Christmassy mood as she picked a bright red satin ensemble for the flight. Vicky, on the other hand, complemented his lady in contrasting colours. Katrina looked pretty as ever in the red floral satin coat and a pair of matching pajamas. Vicky kept it casual and stylish in the classic denim and white combo. He picked a white cotton shirt with folded sleeves and teamed it with a pair of distressed blue denims. With tinted shades and a cap, Vicky rounded off his look. Katrina, on the other hand, wore her tresses into a ponytail and added tinted shades to her look.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story is dreamy as ever. Believed to have been manifested on the couch of the famous talk show Koffee With Karan, Vicky and Katrina dated each other before tying the knot in December, 2021.