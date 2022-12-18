Vicky Kaushal walks ramp in pastel ochre sherwani, breaks into a dance

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Govinda Naam Mera. The actor is garnering a lot of praises from audience and critics alike for his performance as the titular character in the film. The film traces the journey of a choreographer – Govinda – who has a wife and a girlfriend. The wife demands two crores in order to give him a divorce, while he and his girlfriend gets into a fight with an influential person in Mumbai. In the middle of everything, Govinda falls trap to a murder mystery – the murder of his own wife. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Govinda Naam Mera had an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Vicky is creating headlines for another reason – his walk at Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour where he walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal. The videos of Vicky Kaushal walking the ramp got super famous after he broke into a dance in the middle of the ramp, walked to the designer, while they danced together. The video is sure to make your Sunday better. His attire for the ramp walk is also noteworthy. Designed by fashion designer Kunal Rawal, Vicky chose a pastel ochre sherwani to own the ramp in style. Vicky wore a pastel ochre sherwani with Mandarin collars and full sleeves. He further teamed his sherwani with a pair of ivory white ethnic cotton trousers. Vicky looked outstanding as he walked the ramp and added more oomph to his look with ivory white clothes tied to his cuffs. Take a look at the video of Vicky walking the ramp while dancing.

Vicky further accessorised his look for the day in ivory white boots, back brushed hair and a trimmed bearded look. Vicky walked the ramp for the fashion tour’s New Delhi edition. Kunal Rawal celebrated fifteen years of being a fashion designer, with his latest collection Continuum. The attire that Vicky decked up in, is a part of his latest collection, showcased at the fashion tour.

