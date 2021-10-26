Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vidya Balan blends contemporary and traditional in a handwoven black saree
fashion

Vidya Balan blends contemporary and traditional in a handwoven black saree

On Tuesday, the fashion stylist brand Who Wore What When shared a glimpse of Vidya’s recent fashion photoshoot, and since then fashion lovers have been scurrying to take notes on how to look this stunning in a saree.
Vidya Balan blends contemporary and traditional in a handwoven black saree(Instagram/@who_wore_what_when)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:00 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Vidya Balan’s sense of sartorial fashion, especially when it comes to ethnic attires, have our heart. The actor is especially famous for her ways of carrying a saree with a whole lot of grace, poise and a touch of sass. When it comes to sarees, no one does it better than Vidya Balan.

The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from her fashion photoshoots, adorning sarees. Each and every picture of her manage to set ethnic fashion goals higher for us. Be it a traditional saree or a satin one with a touch of contemporary, Vidya Balan makes every saree looks better when she drapes one of them around.

On Tuesday, the fashion stylist brand Who Wore What When shared a glimpse of Vidya’s recent fashion photoshoot, and since then fashion lovers have been scurrying to take notes on how to look this stunning in a saree.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan's 'favourite form of storytelling' is through her sarees, see pics

The snippets of the photoshoot made their way on our Instagram feed and since then, have been painting Instagram black and red. In the picture, Vidya Balan can be seen adorning a black cotton saree, handwoven around the borders in red and white. She draped the pallu in the style of a dupatta and gave the saree a contemporary twist. The pallu of the saree is intricately detailed in red and white, giving it a traditional touch. Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

Vidya paired the saree with a midriff-baring blouse that hugged her body perfectly and showed off the curves. The saree is attributed to the fashion designer house House of Urrmi. The designer house is famously known for their intricately detailed work in women ethnic wear and for blurring the lines between contemporary and traditional. They also work to revive the lost fabrics of the country.

Vidya accessorised her look for the day with silver statement earring from the jewellery designer house The Amethyst Store. Styled by hairstylist Shalaka Bhosle and makeup artist Harsh Jariwala, Vidya chose to wear her hair in a clean bun with a middle part. For makeup, she opted for nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, red lipstick and a black bindi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vidya balan saree ethnic indian
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Diwali declutter means upcycling mum’s old sarees, say young denizens

8

In white and ochre, Hina Khan is having a ‘thoughtful Tuesday’

In a sultry black dress, Amyra Dastur wants ‘to be a perfect mix of…’

Kriti Sanon's bridal look in Vedha Sajjeya song costs 98k, brides take notes
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP