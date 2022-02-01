Vidya Balan cuts sensuous silhouette in 30k cape, strappy leotard, silk pants

All we needed this boring Tuesday is a set of too-hot-to-handle fashion inspiration and Bollywood actor Vidya Balan served exactly that in her latest viral pictures where she was seen cutting a sensuous silhouette in a black rose cape set with a strappy leotard and silk pants. Making jaws drop with her smoking hot look, Vidya proved yet again that she is gorgeousness and sensuality personified with no opinion of trolls getting to her ever.

Taking to her social media handle, Vidya shared a slew of pictures that showed her setting the Internet ablaze with her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the diva donning a leotard, a black skin-tight one-piece garment that covered her entire torso from the top of the legs to the shoulder.

It sported delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline to add to the hotness quotient and was tucked inside a pair of coordinated high-waist black silk pants. Vidya layered the look with a black rose silk cape that featured artistic prints in contrasting white colour.

Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, the actor left her silky luscious tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted soft curls hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Vidya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks, nude pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Going sans accessories to let her ensemble do the maximum talking, Vidya struck sultry poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Monday mood highlight: Plenty of highlighter (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion brand, AMPM, that boasts of reimagining and reinventing artworks, sometimes dating back hundreds of years, and modernising them to use them in a fashion that is contemporary and giving every print, every product a soul that is full of our unique flavour. The cape set originally costs ₹29,950 on the designer website.

Vidya Balan's cape set from AMPM (ampm.in)

Vidya Balan was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.