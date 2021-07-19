Vidya Balan feels 'knotty' in 13k Sherni-like saree, scarf inspired by nature

Vidya Balan has been all about the symbolism and puns with her fashion sense for the promotions of her film, Sherni, and in her latest look the Kahaani actor decided to take this up a 'knot' and brought back vintage fashion to our feeds in the most subtle and aesthetic way. The National Award-winning- actor is always wowing her fans, whether its with her glass roof-shattering performances and portrayal of equally strong characters as much as she does with her unique fashion sense. One can only imagine that her wardrobe must be bursting with designer sarees, suits, anarkalis, gowns, mixed up with eclectic, quirky accessories, temple jewellery and so on.

Most recently Vidya Balan decided to treat fans to a stunning series of throwback images of herself in a saree inspired by the elements of nature, her hair secured perfectly at the back with a bright coloured scarf, and Vidya couldn't help but quip in the caption, "I am told I am knotty!" The saree was first seen on Vidya in late June when she was promoting Sherni.

The 42-year old took to her Instagram feed and shared multiple images o herself wearing a printed black and yellow saree printed with elements of nature along with a sleeveless blouse, and a funky scarf tied around her bun to give it a fusion look that combined vintage with modern elements.

In the pictures, Vidya is seen effortlessly carrying the beautiful printed saree with a light lace embodied on it. To complete the look, she accessorised her outfit with gold and diamond earrings and a large ring and opted for minimal make-up so as to not take away from the sari. Vidya is seen wearing the Flora and Fauna printed saree by designer Devyani Mehrotra, the saree is printed on silk, detailed with gota lace and comes with a hot pink blouse. It is currently out of stock and is priced on the brand's website at ₹12,900. The scarf worn by Vidya had a similar print and the price of scarves by the brand ranges from ₹2,400 to ₹3,000.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya is currently being lauded for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video's Sherni, wherein she essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. A few days ago, the actor also announced her short film Natkhat that will be coming out on July 24.

Slated to premiere on the OTT platform Voot, as part of their 'Film Festival', the movie brought India to the 2021 Oscar party after being highly acclaimed by international audiences. Natkhat, which takes on the delicate subject of gender equality, as shown in the teaser of the movie, premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on June 2, 2020. The Ronnie Screwvala produced film has been helmed by Shaan Vyas, who also co-wrote it with Annukampa Harsh. It will stream more than 15 critically acclaimed movies over eight days from July 24.

