Vidya Balan is all about the tropical vibes in 24k saree and velvet blouse

Vidya Balan is proving once again that there’s nothing more stunning than the six yards with her latest photoshoot. The actor’s wardrobe is full of gorgeous silk satin sarees, and she has been wearing many of them for the promotions of her latest film Sherni. For the new shoot, she took the tropical vibes up a notch as she wore a grey printed saree.

Vidya Balan’s stylists, Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar shared a picture of the actor wearing a grey satin silk saree while posing for the camera. The sartorial wonder is by Kshitij Jalori and is from the collection called Kelle. In the drape, Vidya whisked us off and transported us to a tropical reverie.

The saree had Mexican motifs embedded in its prints that include marigolds, hydrangeas, anthuriums and birds. It also had digitally printed multicoloured stripes adorned on the border. The collection is a homage to artist Ellsworth Kelly and his interpretation of nature.

If you wish to add Vidya’s saree to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. We have found the price for the printed grey drape. It is worth ₹24,800.

The grey printed saree. (kshitijjalori.com)

Vidya wore the bespoke saree with a plunging V neckline half-sleeve black velvet blouse. It had a shimmery texture that went well with the satin silk fabric of the drape. She chose minimal accessories with the gorgeous ensemble. She wore statement gold earrings.

Vidya tied her tresses in a slicked back and middle-parted low bun. It is her signature hairdo that adds a dose of sophistication to any look. For glam, Vidya chose blush pink lip shade, dewy skin, beaming highlighter on her face, filled-in eyebrows, subtle smoky eyes, sleek eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

