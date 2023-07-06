Vidya Balan makes heads turn at Neeyat screening; Dia Mirza and Sobhita Dhulipala pick comfort over style: Who wore what

The makers and cast of the upcoming film Neeyat hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai. The red carpet event was attended by a host of celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sobhita Dhulipala, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shahana Goswami, Rahul Roy, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, Karishma Tanna, Ali Fazal, and other stars. We decided to list the best-dressed celebrities from the premiere event and do a detailed account of who wore what. Scroll through to check out snippets from the occasion.

Best-dressed at the Neeyat screening: Who wore what

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Sobhita Dhulipala attend Neeyat screening in head-turning outfits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan at the Neeyat Screening with Sidharth Roy Kapur. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan made heads turn at the screening of her film Neeyat in a classic and glamorous ensemble featuring a blazer and skirt set. While the black jacket has notch lapel collars, pulled-back full sleeves, padded shoulders, front closures, and a tailored fitting, the golden skirt has a pleated design, floor-length hem, and a relaxed silhouette. A corseted blouse, statement earrings, rings, winged eyeliner, centre-parted sleek bun, mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, and a minimal base gave the finishing touch.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looks stylish in an all-black look for Neeyat screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza attended the Neeyat screening in an all-black ensemble. Picking comfort over style, Dia chose a kurti and pants set. While the top features a relaxed fitting, quarter-length sleeves, and a V neckline, the bottoms have a straight-fitted flared silhouette. She styled the outfit with a printed shoulder bag, silver bangles, a sleek watch, black sandals, a statement neckpiece, mauve lips, open tresses, kohl-lined eyes, and a rouged base.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looks dapper at Neeyat screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor made a dapper appearance at the Neeyat event in an olive green-coloured bomber jacket, round-neck T-shirt and skinny-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with a watch, suede boots, and a backswept hairdo.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala wears a elegant yet comfy midi dress at Neeyat screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lika Dia Mirza, Sobhita Dhulipala also picked comfort over style at the Neeyat screening. She wore a burnt orange-coloured sleeveless midi dress featuring a V neckline, relaxed silhouette, and frayed hem. She wore the ensemble with embellished black sandals, a dainty necklace, centre-parted open locks, feathered brows, nude brown lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed skin, and beaming highlighter.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna attends Neeyat screening in a dark grey pantsuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna looked super-glamorous in a dark grey-coloured powersuit for the Neeyat screening. She wore a notch-lapel blazer featuring double-breasted front button closures, padded shoulders, and a figure-hugging fitting. Matching straight-fitted pants, black high heels, stylish rings, bracelets, hoop earrings, a shoulder bag, a centre-parted messy ponytail, glossy mauve lips, winged eyeliner, rouged cheekbones, and darkened brows completed her screening look.