Vidya Balan slays perfect summer getaway look in a satin blouse, printed skirt

As far as styling goes, long skirts or maxis never make us fret as every summer they are not too far from how we wore them the first time round but raising the bar of fashion goals this season is actor Vidya Balan who ditched her Shakuntala Devi avatar to flaunt a generic western silhouette. Adding to the oomph factor in this sultry weather, Vidya’s pictures from a recent photoshoot flooded the Internet and we are bookmarking this sizzling look for the next summer getaway or a festive event.

The sartorially elegant pictures feature the diva creating a novel blend in a cotton satin blouse and a printed blue skirt. The skirt sported the beauty of tie and dye techniques and was made of duppion fabric withlLining and cancan.

However, the skirt’s tie and dye was evidently transformed into fluid styles using the simplest and the basic motif called 'dibbia' as prints on luscious silks. It had an adjustable drawstring embellished in beautiful coordinating tassels with glass beads and Swarovski crystals.

As for the white cotton satin blouse, it came with a V-neckline, full sleeves and an asymmetrical hem. It was held at the waist with a cloth belt made from the similar fabric as the skirt.

Accessorising her look with a luxury statement silver handcrafted neck piece from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre, Vidya pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle. Wearing a dab of luscious brown lipstick, Vidya amplified the glam quotient with smokey eyes makeup, highlighted cheeks and filled-in eyebrows.

Sharing a slow motion video of twirling in the ensemble, Vidya captioned it, “It might be an uncertain week... Be mindful and do the little things that bring in the tiny specs of sunshine you seek (sic)” and those are all the positive vibes we need to take us through the rest of the week.

The skirt and blouse are credited to Indian fashion designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s eponymous label that boasts of utilising Indian artisan skills and techniques to produce fine embroidered, sequinned, beaded motifs and designs which create a dazzling statement of glamorous style for the fashion nomad of today. Vidya Balan was styled by the celebrity fashion stylists and creative directors at Who Wore What When.

