Waistcoat styling guide for men: 3 ways to wear it from office meetings to after-hours plans

A waistcoat is a versatile wardrobe piece that can add a suave edge to any outfit. Initially, it was seen strictly through the lens of formalwear, but upon closer inspection, this piece actually shows a more flexible potential. It works just as well as a layering element as it does as the final finishing touch to an outfit.

Find out how to make your formalwear waistcoat style look more casual. (Picture credit: AI Generated)

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Weighing in with expert insights, Deepak Bansal, Whole Time Director at Cantabil Retail India Limited, shared with HT Lifestyle how a waistcoat can be styled in fresh and versatile ways.

He explained that the waistcoat's move into casual styling actually has to do with the evolving work culture, as corporate fashion is no longer defined by rigid dress codes and predictable combinations.

Because of this shift in office dress code, he believed the waistcoat is making a comeback: “With hybrid workplaces and dress codes, it is giving way to outfits that offer a balance of comfort, versatility, and personal style. As workplaces become more flexible and dress codes less rigid, men are increasingly looking for pieces that can transition effortlessly between professional and social settings. One such wardrobe essential making a strong comeback is the waistcoat.”

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{{^usCountry}} Deepak further described that while the waistcoat was earlier reserved mainly for formal wear, it is now witnessing a contemporary revival. He added, "With lighter fabrics, softer tailoring, and versatile styling options, it is now a year-round staple that can seamlessly transition from boardroom meetings to after-hours engagements. What sets it apart today is how effortlessly it adapts to newer styling trends.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepak further described that while the waistcoat was earlier reserved mainly for formal wear, it is now witnessing a contemporary revival. He added, "With lighter fabrics, softer tailoring, and versatile styling options, it is now a year-round staple that can seamlessly transition from boardroom meetings to after-hours engagements. What sets it apart today is how effortlessly it adapts to newer styling trends.” {{/usCountry}}

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Here's a brief guide from Deepak on how men can style waistcoats more casually:

1. Wear with pastel

Instead of sticking to traditional blacks, greys, and navy, waistcoats in shades like sage green, powder blue, blush pink, butter yellow, or beige are gaining popularity.

Can be paired with neutral trousers such as off-white, taupe, or charcoal to create a look that feels fresh yet polished.

For a slightly bolder take, tonal dressing is also trending, offering a clean, put-together aesthetic.

Wear brown loafers, minimal white sneakers or even a classic watch without overcomplicating.

Works well for daytime office settings.

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You have the option to experiment with a wide range of waistcoat styles, showcasing the versatility of a piece that was once reserved mainly for formalwear.

2. Try casual layering

The easiest way to make a waistcoat feel more contemporary is by changing what you wear underneath it.

Instead of always pairing a waistcoat with a formal shirt, style it over a well-fitted crew-neck T-shirt, a polo, or a slightly relaxed open-collar shirt.

A neutral waistcoat layered over a plain white or black T-shirt creates a smart-casual look that works well for hybrid workplaces.

For a slightly more relaxed feel, pair it with a lightweight shirt and roll up the sleeves.

The key is to keep the base layer simple and structured, ensuring the overall outfit remains sharp and work-appropriate rather than overly casual.

3. Choose textured styles

Texture is emerging as a defining element in modern menswear. Waistcoats with jacquard weaves, subtle prints, self-patterns, or structured fabrics can add depth and sophistication without relying on bold or distracting designs.

Micro-checks, tone-on-tone patterns, and refined surface detailing are particularly effective in elevating a simple outfit.

Suitable for both office hours and post-work engagements.

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In the end, he concluded that a waistcoat is an easy way to refresh your workwear wardrobe without making it look too formal. He called it a ‘timeless piece for modern dressing.’