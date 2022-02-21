Want naturally glowing skin? Add these 5 magical ingredients into your skincare

Due to pollution, sun damage, stress and ageing, our skin ends up with wrinkles, roughness and age spots and so, it has become a fantasy to have a smooth looking skin without any bumps or rough texture but guess the universe heard our woes as we cracked the 5 magical ingredients to include in skincare routine and get smoother, naturally glowing and shinier skin. Naturally glowing skin or a dull, pale face - both largely depends on what goes on and inside your skin.

This is because some ingredients are naturally infused to bring out the most natural, beautiful look while others can mess up your chemical balancing, leading to pale coloured face, breakouts and much more. If you are wondering how does one decide what’s good and what isn’t, the answer is - the ingredients label.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of homegrown D2C Beauty and Personal Care brand ‘Pilgrim’, spills the beans on the 5 magical ingredients that should be infused in your skincare products to ensure a naturally glowing skin.

1. Retinol: Retinol has been voted as one of the best skincare ingredients in the market. Made with Vitamin A, it helps the middle layer of the skin neutralise free radicals, leaving your skin with a plumping effect. The magical ingredient is also responsible for developing the elasticity of your skin. It helps you fight with fine lines, wrinkles and opens up your pores. Retinol acts as a natural healer for conditions such as uneven skin texture and sun damage.

2. Squalane: Squalane is a vegan, emollient ingredient that is naturally found in our skin. It is originally a plant-based ingredient extracted from olives, sugarcane, rice bran and palm trees. Squalene hydrates and restores the soft texture of the skin and do you know the best part? Squalene infused products are suitable for all skin types. This particular ingredient is also used in some Covid-19 vaccines. The magic ingredient helps to soothe various inflammatory skin conditions including inflammatory acne, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and rosacea.

3. Hyaluronic acid: Hydraulic acid is every skincare enthusiasts favourite ingredient. It has the magical strength of reducing wrinkles, redness and dermatitis from your skin and giving a fuller, glowing look. HA is also effective for healing wounds by regulating inflammation levels in the skin while its antibacterial properties help in reducing the risk of infection. This particular acid benefits the skin both internally and externally and hydrates it from deeper levels. It also has anti-ageing properties that give you younger looking skin to flaunt.

4. Argan oil: Found in the semi-desert region of southwestern Morocco, Argan oil is derived from the Argan kennel and is known for its cosmetic and medicinal properties. It is a vegan skincare ingredient that’s used to fight the sun damage caused on the skin. Argan oil is rich in Vitamin E, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help build healthy, fresh and glowing skin. Some of the top benefits of Argan oil are protecting your skin from the harmful UV rays, healing acne and enhancing the texture of the skin.

5. Hydrosol: Hydrosol, also known as the flower waters, is a magical ingredient derived through the distillation of fresh flowers, leaves, fruits and other plant materials. The water-based ingredient has properties similar to essential oils, however, it is much milder and lighter on the skin. Rose based hydrosol is often used as astringent while lavender based hydrosols are used for created fragrances, credited to their calming and relaxing effects. Chamomile and witch hazel based hydrosols are used in curated skincare products like toners, cleaners, etc.

Always do a patch test before using any skin ingredient. If you have a skin problem such as severe acne or dry skin or sensitive skin then consult a dermatologist as early as possible.