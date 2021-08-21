Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Mira Rajput Kapoor shares her minimal, one-minute make-up routine

Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's better half, decided to treat fans to her quick and easy make-up routine and shared a 'get ready with me' video to her Instagram feed.
Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021
Mira Rajput Kapoor(Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor is always sharing interesting glimpses of her life to her social media feed, whether it's her workout routine, tips on fashion, insights into her happy family life with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor and their two children or just a happy selfie telling her followers to have a blessed day. And we are absolutely grateful for the 28-year-old's happy and positive feed that is surprisingly informative too.

Most recently Mira decided to treat fans to her quick and easy make-up routine and shared a 'get ready with me' video to her Instagram feed. Taking to the caption, Mira wrote about the video sharing how one can get ready with her in less that a minute. She continued in the caption, "On most days I like to go makeup free and when I do get dressed up (counting on my fingers) my makeup is usually minimal. I never wear foundation, and play up my eyes and keep the lips natural and nude - My hunt for the perfect nude is always on, because day or night that’s my go-to colour!"

She added that she goes for a pop of pink to give her face a healthy appearance and that's how she applies her rouge, continuing, "As for brows, it’s usually a comb through with a spoolie and barely there filling since I keep my brows thick."



She also added that she prefers using her fingers as she has a tough time with brushes, same here Mira. She continued in the caption, "So it pretty much takes me a minute to get it all done! I struggle with brushes, and my fingers get it done quicker."

Mira also shared the products she used in the video which included the Huda Beauty Warm Nudes palette, Katrina Kaif's Kay by Katrina's Eyeshadow Pencil, a lip gloss by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, her blush from Shiseido and her brow pencil from Benefit. Mira also added that she loves her Colorbar Marsala eye pencil, sharing, "FAV. I don’t think I’ll ever go back to black. She’s been with me for over 4 years now (sic)."

What do you think of Mira's quick and easy make-up routine?

