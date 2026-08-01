Comfort has become the new luxury, and nowhere is that more evident than in the evolution of innerwear. Over the past few years, terms like second skin, seamless, bonded and ultra-smooth have become increasingly common across lingerie and innerwear collections. But are they simply marketing buzzwords, or do they actually make a difference to how a garment feels and performs?

What does 'Second-Skin' innerwear really mean? An expert explains why it matters (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Speaking to HT Shop Now, Arpana Jathanna Walters, Chief Design Officer at Modenik Lifestyle (Enamor, Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Levi's Essentials), talks about how this shift reflects a much bigger change in the way intimate apparel is being designed.

"The first layer is our second skin, and it is very important to know what to do and what to avoid," she says.

Rather than focusing only on aesthetics, today's innerwear is increasingly engineered to behave more like human skin by regulating temperature, managing moisture, stretching with the body and reducing friction.

Why is "second skin" becoming such a popular concept?

The idea behind second-skin innerwear is surprisingly simple: your underwear should work with your body instead of against it.

Human skin naturally regulates temperature, absorbs and releases moisture, stretches with movement and protects the body. Modern fabric technologies are attempting to recreate these same qualities through thoughtful textile engineering.

Instead of bulky seams, stiff elastics or fabrics that trap heat, many newer garments use lightweight materials, seamless construction and bonded edges to minimise pressure points and create a barely-there feel.

The goal isn't simply softness. It's creating an inner layer that stays comfortable throughout long workdays, travel, workouts and everyday movement.

Breathability goes beyond cotton

Cotton has traditionally been considered the gold standard for comfortable innerwear, but fabric innovation has expanded the options available today.

Walters points out that fibres such as bamboo cotton, modal, lyocell and premium viscose offer excellent softness while also helping manage moisture more efficiently.

Engineered synthetic fibres also play an important role by improving durability, helping garments dry faster and allowing fabrics to retain their shape after repeated washing.

Equally important is the way fabrics are constructed. Fine knits, strategically placed mesh panels and breathable fabric zones help improve airflow without compromising support.

Moisture management is just as important as absorbency

One common misconception is that absorbent fabrics automatically keep you comfortable.

In reality, the body continuously releases moisture, even when resting. Traditional absorbent fabrics may soak up perspiration but can also remain damp for longer periods.

Modern performance fabrics instead focus on moisture management by pulling sweat away from the skin and spreading it across the fabric surface, allowing it to evaporate more quickly.

The result is a drier environment that can help improve comfort during long hours of wear.

Stretch should move with you

Another major change in premium innerwear is how fabrics respond to movement.

Today's garments increasingly combine advanced elastane blends with circular knitting techniques that allow fabrics to stretch in multiple directions while retaining their original shape.

Instead of compressing the body unnecessarily, these fabrics are designed to adapt to natural movement, whether you're commuting, working, exercising or relaxing at home.

Why seamless and bonded construction matter

One of the biggest innovations in intimate apparel has been the move away from bulky stitched seams.

Bonded construction uses heat-based technologies instead of conventional stitching, creating flatter joins that reduce friction against the skin. Laser-cut edges and seamless knitting further eliminate visible lines under clothing while making garments feel lighter and smoother.

For many consumers, this translates into fewer pressure marks, reduced digging around the waist or thighs, and a cleaner silhouette under fitted outfits.

Innerwear is becoming part of the wellness conversation

As wellness increasingly influences consumer purchasing decisions, expectations from innerwear have also evolved.

Comfort is no longer viewed as an optional feature but a basic requirement. Brands are now incorporating moisture-management technologies, skin-friendly finishes, temperature-regulating fibres and more sustainable materials alongside improvements in fit and construction.

For many shoppers, the emphasis is shifting from simply buying underwear to choosing garments that support comfort throughout the day.

What should shoppers look for?

Walters recommends paying attention to fabric labels and construction rather than buying solely based on trends.

Look for terms such as seamless, bonded, ultra smooth, modal, bamboo cotton, moisture management and hidden elastics, as these often indicate garments designed to minimise friction and improve comfort.

She also advises checking size charts carefully instead of assuming your size has remained the same over the years, as body measurements naturally change with age and lifestyle.

Finally, don't underestimate the psychological side of dressing. Choosing colours and prints that genuinely make you happy can be just as important as selecting the right fabric.

What should you avoid?

Not every product promising "second-skin comfort" delivers the same experience.

Walters cautions against purchasing inexpensive products that simply follow trends without investing in quality fabrics, testing or construction. She also recommends avoiding impulse purchases driven solely by viral social media videos.

Instead of forcing your body to fit into a garment, she says, good innerwear should adapt naturally to your body's shape and movement.

Ultimately, comfort begins with choosing the right size, the right fabric and a construction that works for your everyday routine, not simply the latest trend.

Second-skin innerwear picks:

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Second-Skin Innerwear: FAQs What does "second-skin" innerwear actually mean? Second-skin innerwear is designed to feel almost invisible against the body. It uses soft, breathable fabrics, seamless construction, stretch technology and moisture-management features to move with you while minimising friction, pressure and visible lines.

What should I look for before buying innerwear? Check the fabric composition, choose the correct size, and look for features such as seamless construction, moisture management, hidden elastics and breathable materials. Rather than following viral trends, prioritise comfort, fit and quality that suits your daily routine.

Is seamless innerwear better than regular stitched innerwear? Seamless and bonded innerwear can offer greater comfort by reducing bulky seams, visible panty lines and skin irritation. They're especially useful under fitted clothing and for long hours of wear.

Which fabric is best for comfortable everyday innerwear? There isn't a single "best" fabric, but modal, bamboo cotton, lyocell, premium viscose and high-quality cotton blends are popular choices. These fabrics are soft, breathable and often manage moisture better than traditional materials.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.