What is alcohol doing to your skin? Dermats offer insights

A glass of wine or an alcoholic drink after a long day of work helps us to unwind and relax. It also helps us to calm our mind and body and avoid stress at work or at home. But it can affect the skin adversely as well. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Deepthi Ravishankar MD, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Davangere said, “In search for the perfect skin, we try multiple serums, creams, facials and various skin procedures, and yet lack in achieving that goal. May be the reason behind it is something that most people would not even consider it as a threat to their skin. Yes, you heard it right! Alcohol can be one of those factors which when consumed regularly can cause various harmful effects and changes in one’s skin.”

Dr Sonakshi S, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Ara skin clinic, Bengaluru further pointed out the main impacts of alcohol on the skin:

Dehydration: Alcohol removes the fluid in the skin which can increase the appearance of wrinkles, dryness and sagging skin. Dehydrated skin can look dry and unhealthy, both in the colour of the skin as well as the texture. Dehydrated skin can also lead to dryness, dullness, and enlarged pores on your skin.

Inflammation: Inflammation on skin can lead to skin conditions such as increased redness or flushing of the skin, acne, blotchiness, puffiness, rosacea (consumption of alcohol can worsen rosacea).

Overproduction of oil: Alcoholic drinks, notably cocktails and wine, are high in sugar, which triggers the hormone IGF-1, which in turn causes an overproduction of oil in your skin, increasing your chances of breakouts or acne.

Suppression of immunity: Alcohol might also cause suppression of immunity and the release of proinflammatory cytokines leading to inflammation, water retention, puffy eyes, exacerbation of rosacea, acne, and psoriasis.

Sagging skin: Acetaldehyde, present in alcohol, also causes DNA damage, breakdown of collagen, and an increase in pigment melanin, resulting in enlarged pores, fine lines, sagging skin, and pigmentation.

Dark circles: “Alcohol is also well known for leading to fluid retention and puffiness across the face and eyes. It breaks up your normal sleep rhythms and can make you restless throughout the night. That often leads to dark circles under your eyes,” said Dr. Deepthi Ravishankar MD.

How to reverse the effects caused by alcohol on skin?

Drink water: Dermats recommended drinking plenty of water. This will further help in improving the blood flow throughout the skin and enabling it to look healthy and plump.

Exercising: Regular exercising can help in boosting blood circulation and leading to a healthier lifestyle.

Supplements: Including supplements into your diet can encourage regeneration of cells which is often blocked if excessive drinking takes place.

