What’s Next for Giorgio Armani’s Fashion Empire?

When Giorgio Armani died at 91 , the fashion world lost not only a designer but one of the last great owner-operators in the luxury industry.

Unlike rivals who ceded control to conglomerates such as LVMH or Kering, Armani kept his company private, answering only to himself and running it with the precision of a businessman as much as the eye of a couturier. Fiercely protective of that independence, he remained effectively the sole shareholder of a group that generated about $2.7 billion in sales last year, and built safeguards to ensure the house would resist an outside takeover.

The company now faces its greatest test: Whether it can move beyond the era of its founder while preserving his legacy.

With no children or spouse, control of the fashion house is set to pass to the Giorgio Armani Foundation, which the designer-businessman established nearly a decade ago to guarantee continuity and preserve independence. Armani said long before his death that he had selected three nominees to oversee the foundation once he was gone, though full details haven’t been made public.

“I’ve always prepared my collaborators for the next chapter,” Armani told The Wall Street Journal last year. “There are people who are at the level that they need to be, some that are a bit less.”

Armani generated about $2.7 billion in sales last year.

Armani’s inner circle includes Pantaleo “Leo” Dell’Orco, his longtime lieutenant and head of menswear; Silvana Armani, his niece who has long overseen womenswear; and Roberta Armani, another niece who manages celebrity and entertainment relations. His nephew, Andrea Camerana, is the sustainability managing director and his sister, Rosanna Armani, sits on the board.

Alongside the foundation, founded in 2016, Armani drafted a fresh set of bylaws to come into force after his death. They create multiple categories of shares with different voting rights, though the precise allocation of these blocs hasn’t been disclosed. They also stipulate a cautious approach to acquisitions and debt, and place clear limits on any change of ownership. A stock market listing isn’t forbidden but can only be considered with the approval of a majority of directors.

Even with such safeguards, Armani’s passing will likely spur interest in buying the group.

“Brands like these rarely come to market,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein. “I expect significant industry interest.”

Historically, fashion houses didn’t survive beyond the lives of their founders. In more recent times, however, the death of an iconic founder hasn’t necessarily meant the end of a brand. Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent have all flourished long after their creators’ deaths, transformed into global businesses under new stewards.

Unlike rivals who ceded control of their fashion houses to conglomerates, Giorgio Armani kept his company private.

Armani’s death underscores the fading of an era when a handful of designers wielded sweeping power over their fashion houses, directing everything from the studio to the shop floor. They weren’t just creative talents but also business owners, setting strategy and the pace of global expansion.

That model has largely disappeared. In recent times, Armani—founded in 1975—has competed in a luxury industry dominated by sprawling conglomerates that deploy vast financial firepower to push into new markets, snap up real estate and promote global marketing campaigns. Creative directors have largely become hired guns, brought in to revive a label and replaced when sales falter.

Over the years, many admirers circled. In the late 1990s, Bernard Arnault and Armani explored a potential partnership under which LVMH would have taken a 20% stake in the Italian business, with the designer staying on as creative director. A deal never came to fruition.

Armani later explained why: “I would have been managed,” he told the Journal in 2012. “And so I thought to myself, if they want, they can go over my head.”

Arnault was among those to pay tribute to Armani on Thursday, saying the designer had “extended Italian elegance to a global scale.”

Bernstein’s Solca said despite Armani’s global recognition, the brand’s cachet had faded and needed tighter control of its distribution, suggesting that it would benefit from revitalization and fresh perspective.

Armani’s sales slipped 5% last year, and operating profit fell by almost a quarter amid a cooling market for luxury. The company responded by pushing up investments to record levels, driven by store renovations and the decision to bring e-commerce in-house.

Beyond its flagship label, Armani operates across multiple tiers of fashion: Armani Privé is the house’s haute couture line; Emporio Armani offers youthful, trend-driven ready-to-wear; and Armani Exchange delivers more accessible, street-style fashion.

The brand has expanded into lifestyle ventures that reflect Armani’s desire to influence the environments his customers inhabit. The group operates Armani Casa, a home furnishings line; Armani Dolci, a confectionery business; and a network of restaurants and cafes. Armani has also lent its name to hotels in Milan and Dubai that carry the designer’s understated aesthetic into hospitality.

On Thursday, the company said Armani had always prized independence of thought and action, and that “his family and employees will carry the group forward in respect and continuity of these values.”

The most important lesson Armani wanted to pass on to those he worked with? Be humble, he told the Journal last year.

“Sometimes people in this business have strong egos, and it’s important to remain modest,” Armani said.

Write to Nick Kostov at nick.kostov@dowjones.com

What’s Next for Giorgio Armani’s Fashion Empire?