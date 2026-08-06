Comfort may have become the biggest buzzword in fashion, but according to Unnati Sinha, Founder and CEO of VENII, today's footwear is about far more than soft soles and cushioned footbeds. It's about craftsmanship, versatility, sustainability and creating shoes that people genuinely want to live in.

Why comfort is the biggest luxury in footwear right now, according to a founder

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

As consumers move away from trend-led shopping and towards investment pieces that last, footwear is quietly becoming one of the most exciting categories in fashion. Luxury labels are reinventing classic silhouettes, Indian craftsmanship is finding a global audience, and comfort is finally being treated as a design feature rather than an afterthought.

Sharing his take on the industry's biggest shifts, Sinha explains that footwear is evolving alongside changing lifestyles.

"Footwear is no longer just an accessory but has become a major part of contemporary fashion, combining comfort, practicality and style. Today's designs range from casual flip-flops and sporty slides to elegant sandals and minimalist strappy designs. Fashion brands are increasingly blending innovative materials, ergonomic features and bold aesthetics to create footwear that suits a wide variety of occasions."

Here are the biggest footwear trends he believes are shaping the industry:



Work-to-weekend shoes are replacing occasion-specific pairs

Consumers are increasingly looking for footwear that transitions effortlessly between office hours, travel plans and weekend outings.

Instead of buying multiple pairs for different occasions, people now want shoes that feel polished enough for work while remaining comfortable enough for long days on their feet.

According to Sinha, designers are responding with smarter, more versatile silhouettes.

"Designers are collapsing the line between formal and casual with sneakers featuring premium leathers, loafers with hidden comfort cushioning and boots built with more flexible construction. It's a direct response to blurred remote and professional lifestyles."

Comfort is no longer optional

Luxury fashion is embracing comfort like never before.

Brands including Bottega Veneta, Moschino and Versace have all introduced cushioned sandals, clogs and relaxed footwear silhouettes that prioritise wearability alongside aesthetics.

Consumers are no longer willing to compromise on comfort, especially when footwear is worn for hours every day. Ergonomic footbeds, softer materials and flexible construction have become baseline expectations rather than premium add-ons.

Handcrafted details are becoming the new luxury

Logos are gradually making way for craftsmanship.

Braided leather, woven textures and artisanal finishing techniques are increasingly becoming symbols of luxury because they highlight the work behind every product.

Sinha points to global fashion's renewed appreciation for handcrafted detailing.

"Bottega Veneta is doing exactly what VENII does by taking its signature braided leather technique into footwear. Hand-braiding has become the luxury signifier."

VENII's own sandals feature handcrafted leather braids, responsibly sourced full-grain Argentinian leather uppers and anti-skid rubber soles, combining traditional craftsmanship with everyday practicality.

Earthy colours continue to dominate footwear trends

When it comes to colour, subtle shades are winning over seasonal statement hues.

Rich cognac, tan, café brown, chestnut and sand remain favourites because they're timeless, easy to style and align perfectly with the "quiet luxury" aesthetic that continues influencing global fashion.

"Earthy tones are trending because they work beautifully with most wardrobes while representing classic minimalism," says Sinha.

Traditional Indian footwear is getting a contemporary makeover

Indian craftsmanship is also experiencing a stylish revival.

Kolhapuri sandals, leather flats and handcrafted silhouettes are no longer reserved for festive occasions. Designers are updating them with improved comfort, better grip and modern construction techniques that make them practical for everyday wear.

"Indian footwear like Kolhapuris is no longer reserved for weddings and festivals. We've incorporated anti-skid rubber into leather soles to improve comfort while maintaining a premium fashion aesthetic," says Sinha.

Sustainability is becoming part of the design conversation

Consumers today aren't only asking how footwear looks, they're asking how it's made.

Responsibly sourced materials, longer-lasting construction and timeless designs are becoming increasingly important as shoppers move away from fast fashion.

For brands like VENII, this means focusing on natural leather, handcrafted production and designs that improve with wear rather than deteriorate over time.

As Sinha sums it up:

"As consumers increasingly prioritise comfort and sustainability along with style, modern footwear continues to evolve, reflecting changing lifestyles while offering versatile options for people of all ages."

The biggest footwear trend of 2026, then, isn't one particular silhouette or colour. It's the shift towards thoughtful design; where comfort, craftsmanship and longevity matter just as much as style.

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Footwear trends: FAQs What footwear trends are dominating in 2026? According to footwear brand founder Unnati Sinha, hybrid work-to-weekend shoes, handcrafted leather designs, earthy colour palettes and comfort-led silhouettes are among the biggest footwear trends this year.

What colours should I choose when buying premium footwear? Neutral shades like tan, cognac, sand, chestnut and café brown remain the safest investment because they pair effortlessly with most outfits and never go out of style.

Are Kolhapuri-inspired sandals still in fashion? Yes. Traditional Indian footwear is being reimagined with modern comfort features like anti-skid soles and improved construction, making them suitable for everyday wear as well as festive occasions.

Why are handcrafted leather shoes becoming popular again? Consumers are increasingly looking for quality over quantity. Handcrafted leather footwear offers better durability, premium craftsmanship and a timeless appeal that fast-fashion alternatives often lack.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.