Why Pooja Hegde's dreamy floral anarkali is perfect for your Indian ethnic wardrobe: See new pics

On Tuesday night, actor Pooja Hegde delighted her followers by dropping several dreamy pictures of herself wearing an Indian ethnic look. The star wore a floral anarkali set and looked as dreamy as the early spring. Her look is a perfect pick for your ethnic wardrobe. If you have any doubts, here's a complete breakdown of her look.

Pooja Hegde's traditional Indian wear wardrobe is full of standout looks perfect for a wedding-hopping millennial. The star incorporates Indian couturiers in her steal-worthy collection, and Anita Dongre is one of her go-to designers. This look is from Dongre's label and is worth bookmarking for the next family puja or wedding you attend. She captioned it, "#flowerpower."

Pooja's anarkali suit set features a sleeveless ankle-grazing kurta, silk pants and a matching dupatta. The pearl white chikankari anarkali kurta comes with a deep U neckline, a fit and flare silhouette, romantic floral motifs done in green, pink and white shades, and thread-embroidered designs.

Pooja Hegde in an Anita Dongre anarkali.

Pooja wore the anarkali kurta with matching pearl white silk pants in churidar style. She rounded off the outfit with a see-through zari dupatta embroidered with a patti border matching the anarkali, sequins and thread embroidery.

Given the Anita Dongre anarkali came lavishly adorned with bespoke embroidery, Pooja Hegde chose understated jewellery and accessories to pair with the ensemble. Gold and gem-adorned jhumkas in floral design, an ornate ring, gold and polki bangles, and gold strappy peep-toe sandals rounded up her picks.

Pooja chose minimal jewellery with her anarkali

Pooja opted for a dewy natural base complemented with coppery shade on the lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, gold nail paint, and blushed cheeks. Blow-dried hair with soft romantic curls and centre parting served as her hairdo.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will star next in Radhe Shyam. It also stars Prabhas in the lead role. She also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

