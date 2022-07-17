From depicting your mood to expressing your feelings, emojis are a huge part of our conversations in the digital world today. Whether you are happy, sad or both — there is an emoticon for every mood. So, on World Emoji Day today, we ask prominent personalities to tell us one emoticon that would describe them the best. Here’s what they have to say:

Sushant Divgikr

(Photo:Gokul VS/HT)

“The crown and diamond emojis suit my personality the best. It’s also my name, Rani KoHEnur, for which I am known globally. And also, have you ever seen a queen without a crown?” the singer-drag artiste says.

Kusha Kapila

World Emoji Day: Which one are you?

The content creator and actor votes for the black moon emoji. “The black moon is what I’d go for! I feel I can get away with cheeky things, and it’s very playful because I am either being funny or sarcastic or saying things that I want to get away with later!” she tells us.

Rahul Mishra

(Photo: Facebook/rahul mishra)

The designer goes for the starry-eyed emoji and says, “This feels like a eureka moment! A wow feeling. It’s so thoughtful. It’s the feeling of amazement when I see something interesting. A dream, a new idea, a new thought, a new shape, a new design, or even while observing Nature while walking! That’s how I feel in these moments.”

Bhuvan Bam

World Emoji Day: Which one are you?

Staying true to his comedy style, the content creator and artist chooses the lovestruck emoji. Explaining why, he says, “Kyunki main harr cheez ko dil ki aankhon se dekhta hoon.”

Masoom Minawala

World Emoji Day: Which one are you?

For the global influencer and entrepreneur, the rocket emoji is a clear winner. “It encapsulates my personality perfectly. The emoji speaks to my go-getter spirit and just echoes success, enthusiasm and drive for me,” she says.

Nikhat Zareen

(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The world boxing champion chooses the peeking eye emoticon: “This is one of my favourites. I use it frequently because I am very straightforward, and doing so gets me into trouble. So, every time I am blunt to someone over text or call, I think, ‘Oh no, did that come across as impolite?’ and use it. So, yes, I believe this emoji best characterises me.”