Yay or Nay? Priyanka Chopra's summer look in blue corset dress with keyhole neck

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in London currently, and she is having the best time there as she shoots for the upcoming Amazon Prime spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. The star has been sharing several pictures and videos from London, giving fans a glimpse of her time there. Recently, she posted a glamorous photo of herself wearing a sky blue corset dress and looking stunning as ever.

Priyanka decided to beat the summer blues with some blues of her own in a new look she shared with her fans. She chose an asymmetrical dress from the shelves of designer Prabal Gurung's label. The ensemble is from his Resort 2022 collection, an "ode to Mulberry and Bayard⁠."

The 39-year-old star posted a picture on her Instagram story in which she struck a pose in a garden. "Feeling the blue," she wrote on the photo. Her ensemble picks a few elements from the 'Regencycore' fashion and gives a modern and trendy take on it. Scroll on to know all about this look.

Priyanka Chopra in a blue Prabal Gurung dress. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka chose a blue chiffon handkerchief skirt dress with charmeuse piping. The ensemble featured a wide scoop neckline with ornaments done all over and keyhole detail. The sheer billowy sleeves had gathered cuffs with a long slit adorned with similar embellishments.

Priyanka's dress came together with a fabric polka-dot printed corset belt tied together with a satin-silk light blue ribbon. The asymmetrical hem of the ensemble took things up by a notch.

Priyanka paired the billowy summer dress with strappy white pumps, a white chain shoulder bag from Bvlgari and large silver hoop earrings. She left her luscious locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft and well-defined curls.

To glam up her look, Priyanka chose dewy make-up, berry-toned lips, blushed cheeks, defined eyebrows, sharp contour, and subtle eye shadow.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka has been on a work spree all through the year. After the back-to-back release of her Netflix films We Can Be Heroes and the Oscar-nominated The White Tiger, the actor resumed filming the romantic drama Text for You and Citadel, both in the UK. Before that, she'd completed filming The Matrix 4, in Berlin.

