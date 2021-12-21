Year ender 2021: The face masks that trended big time
Year ender 2021: As we round off another year while being under the scare of the coronavirus pandemic, let's have a look at the face masks that trended big time in 2021 for their innovative approaches.
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 06:54 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Year ender 2021: We walked to 2021 with coronavirus in the kitty and the number of cases rising. While the ray of hope made its way to us through the declaration of vaccines, wearing the face mask and maintaining the social distance became a necessity. As we round off another year while being under the scare of the coronavirus pandemic, let's have a look at the face masks that trended big time in 2021 for their innovative approaches.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.