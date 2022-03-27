Zendaya in black see-through dress looks bewitching in pre-Oscars video, her stylist asks 'ready for tomorrow?': Watch

The countdown to the movie's biggest night, the 94th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, has already begun. The awards show will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening (Monday, March 28 IST). Fans are eagerly waiting to see all the prominent star's glamorous looks on the red carpet, apart from finding out who will take home the top-most awards. However, one star's pre-Oscars look from a photoshoot is already creating some buzz. And for all the right reasons. We are talking about the Spider-Man and Euphoria star Zendaya.

On Sunday (IST), celebrity stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to post a video of Zendaya on his Instagram page. It shows the star, who is dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, dressed in a stunning see-through lace dress and posing for a photoshoot. The ensemble is from the shelves of the luxury label Oscar de la Renta. Law Roach posted the clip with the caption, "Y'all ready for tomorrow..." Scroll ahead to see the post.

ALSO READ | Zendaya in spider web theme gown stuns with Tom Holland at Spider-Man premiere

Zendaya's dress is made from cut-out floral lace that lends a see-through effect. It features a deep U neckline, long sleeves, floor-grazing hem, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame. To style the breathtaking look, Zendaya chose minimal accessories, including rings, diamond earrings, and pumps.

In the end, Zendaya went with a side-parted and sleeked-back low ponytail, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, heavy mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

On Friday, Zendaya attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles. She made heads turn at the occasion in an 80s-inspired figure-accentuating floor-length black dress featuring cut-outs in the back.

Zendaya and Law Roach have created some iconic fashion moments in the past that have secured the actor's position as one of the best-dressed celebrities of this generation. From the Cher-inspired yellow Valentino gown for the 2021 Oscars to the spiderweb dress she wore for Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, the star never ceases to amaze us. So, it won't surprise us when Zendaya makes heads turn on the red carpet tomorrow (IST) at the Academy Awards. We cannot wait to see Zendaya's Oscars look. What about you?