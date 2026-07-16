Zendaya serves glamour in breathtaking golden ensembles for The Odyssey press tour: See pics

For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey press tour, Zendaya was spotted in structured high-fashion looks. Her ensemble was heavily borrowed from couture tailoring, with a modern, red-carpet sensuality. Let’s decode her look, which sits somewhere between old Hollywood glamour and modern couture.

Zendaya serves glamour in breathtaking golden ensembles for The Odyssey press tour. (hellobeautiful/Instagram)

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​Also read | Zendaya at The Odyssey New York Premiere turns into the mythical Goddess Athena with a masterpiece couture look. Watch

Decoding Zendaya’s look

Zendaya styled a metallic gold ensemble that features a structured blazer, creating an inverted triangle silhouette. It features an extremely deep plunging V-neck that extends almost to the waist and full-length fitted sleeves. The peplum transforms the blazer into couture.

The layered construction, soft pleats, and flared shape add volume around the hips while making the waist appear dramatically smaller. The peplum feature gives the outfit a regal, almost Victorian-inspired finish while keeping it contemporary. The blazer is paired with a mini skirt that features a body-skimming fit, high-waisted, and a dramatic asymmetrical slit.

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Hair and makeup

{{^usCountry}} The hair deliberately contrasts with the structured outfit. She opted for natural-looking curls, soft waves transitioning into defined curls, and high volume throughout. Zendaya opted for a warm, luminous complexion, a satin finish rather than overly dewy, and sculpted cheekbones with subtle bronzing. For eye makeup, she went with soft smoky brown eyeshadow, defined eyeliner, long lashes, and well-groomed brows with a natural arch. Zendaya opted for nude brown lipstick that perfectly balances the dramatic eye makeup. Accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hair deliberately contrasts with the structured outfit. She opted for natural-looking curls, soft waves transitioning into defined curls, and high volume throughout. Zendaya opted for a warm, luminous complexion, a satin finish rather than overly dewy, and sculpted cheekbones with subtle bronzing. For eye makeup, she went with soft smoky brown eyeshadow, defined eyeliner, long lashes, and well-groomed brows with a natural arch. Zendaya opted for nude brown lipstick that perfectly balances the dramatic eye makeup. Accessories {{/usCountry}}

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She kept the accessories to a minimum to allow the outfit to dominate. However, she styled pointed-toe metallic pumps to elongate the legs. Zendaya’s power-dressing evening look projects confidence, luxury, and elegance.

Who is Zendaya?

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an American actor and singer. She received Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, and in 2022, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Her films as a leading actor have grossed over $3.9 billion worldwide. Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer. Zendaya made her feature film debut as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

She has also starred in blockbuster movies such as The Greatest Showman (2017) and Denis Villeneuve's Dune films (2021–2026), and earned praise for her performances in the romantic films Malcolm and Marie (2021), Challengers (2024), and The Drama (2026). Apart from movies, Zendaya is considered a fashion icon and is best known for her longtime partnership with stylist Law Roach. She has served as the face of several brands, including Beats Electronics, Material Girl, CoverGirl, and Chi Hair Care, and has modeled for designers such as Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.