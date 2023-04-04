Zendaya to Taylor Swift, popular celebrity makeup looks you can create at home

Makeup has become an integral part of the entertainment industry and celebrities have mastered the art of looking flawless on and off the red carpet. However, achieving their glamorous looks does not necessarily require professional help.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Celebrity Makeup Artist Kajol R Paswwan listed some popular celebrity makeup looks you can create at home -

The Classic Red Lip: This timeless look has been worn by countless celebrities, from Marilyn Monroe to Taylor Swift. To achieve the perfect red pout, start with a lip liner to define your lips, then apply a rich, vibrant red lipstick. Smoky Eyes: This sultry look is a favourite among stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. Apply a dark eyeshadow to your eyelids, blending it outwards with a fluffy brush. Then, add eyeliner and mascara for a dramatic effect. Natural Glow: Celebrities like Zendaya and Jennifer Aniston prefer a more natural look. To achieve this, apply a light foundation or tinted moisturizer, followed by a touch of bronzer on your cheeks, nose, and forehead. Finish with a neutral lip color and mascara. Bold Eyebrows: Bold brows are a trend that has been embraced by celebrities such as Lily Collins and Cara Delevingne. Use a brow pencil or powder to fill in any gaps, then brush through with a spoolie for a natural finish.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Danish Batra, Managing Director at Hair Masters Luxury Salons, recommended some hacks to follow for quick and easy celebrity-inspired looks at home:

- Begin with CTM (Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer) and use a primer before applying makeup.

- Use a foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone, blend well with a beauty blender or foundation brush, and set with a translucent powder or setting powder.

-For eye makeup, use kajal and mascara for bigger eyes or white liner and mascara for smaller eyes. Apply eyeshadow with your finger, choosing a colour to match your outfit.

-Contour with a dark shade of brown under the apple of your cheeks, add blush, and highlight cheekbones, temples and brow bones.

-Moisturize lips with a nude colour and add long-lasting lip pencil and gloss.

-Wash and condition hair at home, then use a hair dryer, flat iron and curling iron to create curls or a top knot pony.

