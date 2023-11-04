Ahoi Ashtami 2023: The season of festivals is here. Since Navratri, people in India are in the mood for festivities. Lights and colours have covered the streets and the homes of people. Ahoi Ashtami is slated to be celebrated and we cannot keep calm already. Every year, Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. This festival is especially observed by the married women of the family. On this day, women keep fast and pray to Ahoi Mata for the longevity of their children. As we gear up to celebrate this day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Know about the date, history, and significance(Pinterest)

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Kartik. This year, Ahoi Ashtami falls on November 5. According to Drik Panchang, the Puja Muhurat will start from 17:33 PM and will end at 18:52 PM on November 5.

History:

According to mythology, there lived a couple who had seven sons. One day, the mother went to the forest to dig some soil for doing Diwali decorations at home. While digging the soil, the axe fell on a cub and the cub died. The mother of the cub cursed the woman and soon her seven sons died. After some days, an old woman visited their home and asked her to pray to Ahoi Mata and please the cow by feeding her and cleaning her place. After she did it, the cow got pleased and granted her wish – soon her seven sons came back. Since then, mothers worship Ahoi Mata for seeking blessings for their children.

Significance:

Women keep fast from dawn to dusk on this day. They pray to Ahoi Mata for the longevity of their children. After sighting the stars in the sky in the evening, women break their fast.

