Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 7 auspicious things to buy on this day for prosperity and good fortune; from gold to tulsi plant
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Celebrate this auspicious day by making 7 meaningful purchases, from gold jewellery to modern gadgets, to bring good luck and prosperity.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is a sacred festival observed on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Celebrated with great devotion, this day is considered extremely auspicious in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that any good deed, investment, or purchase made on this day brings lasting success and prosperity.
The word 'Akshay' means 'never diminishing,' signifying that actions and acquisitions made on this day continue to yield benefits over time. (Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja vidhi and best time to purchase gold )
Here are some meaningful items you should consider buying on Akshaya Tritiya to invite abundance and good fortune into your life:
1. Gold jewellery
Gold remains the top pick on Akshaya Tritiya, as it's seen as a symbol of luck, wealth, and success. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity, was born on this day. Purchasing gold is believed to please her and invite lifelong abundance.
2. Silver items
Buying silver, be it coins, utensils, ornaments, or jewellery, is another way to welcome prosperity. Gifting silver to loved ones on this day is also considered a thoughtful and lucky gesture that spreads joy and good vibes.
3. Earthen Pots (Mitti Ghada)
For those unable to invest in precious metals, buying an earthen pot is a meaningful choice. Apart from being practical during summer, it's believed to carry the blessings of Mother Earth and attract grounding energy.
4. New House
Investing in property or moving into a new home on this sacred day is thought to invite the combined blessings of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber. It symbolises stability and the start of a prosperous new chapter.
5. Tulsi Plant
The Tulsi plant holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu homes. Seen as a manifestation of Maa Lakshmi, it's believed to bring purity, protect health, and ensure the household thrives with peace and prosperity.
6. Rock Salt
Often overlooked, rock salt is a powerful Vastu and Ayurvedic element believed to cleanse negativity. Purchasing it on Akshaya Tritiya is thought to help clear energetic blockages and restore balance in both your home and body.
7. Electronic Gadgets
Modern-day essentials like smartphones, laptops, and other electronics are increasingly popular buys on this day. Buying these on such a lucky day is believed to align the purchase with growth and success.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.