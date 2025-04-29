Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 7 auspicious things to buy on this day for prosperity and good fortune; from gold to tulsi plant

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is a sacred festival observed on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Celebrated with great devotion, this day is considered extremely auspicious in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that any good deed, investment, or purchase made on this day brings lasting success and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Purchasing items like gold and silver is believed to invite prosperity on this day.(PTI)

The word 'Akshay' means 'never diminishing,' signifying that actions and acquisitions made on this day continue to yield benefits over time. (Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja vidhi and best time to purchase gold )

Here are some meaningful items you should consider buying on Akshaya Tritiya to invite abundance and good fortune into your life:

1. Gold jewellery

Gold remains the top pick on Akshaya Tritiya, as it's seen as a symbol of luck, wealth, and success. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity, was born on this day. Purchasing gold is believed to please her and invite lifelong abundance.

Akshaya Tritiya is particularly significant for purchasing gold, symbolising prosperity and security.(REUTERS)

2. Silver items

Buying silver, be it coins, utensils, ornaments, or jewellery, is another way to welcome prosperity. Gifting silver to loved ones on this day is also considered a thoughtful and lucky gesture that spreads joy and good vibes.

3. Earthen Pots (Mitti Ghada)

For those unable to invest in precious metals, buying an earthen pot is a meaningful choice. Apart from being practical during summer, it's believed to carry the blessings of Mother Earth and attract grounding energy.

Buying earthen pots on Akshaya Tritiya symbolises grounding energy. (PTI)

4. New House

Investing in property or moving into a new home on this sacred day is thought to invite the combined blessings of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber. It symbolises stability and the start of a prosperous new chapter.

5. Tulsi Plant

The Tulsi plant holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu homes. Seen as a manifestation of Maa Lakshmi, it's believed to bring purity, protect health, and ensure the household thrives with peace and prosperity.

Bringing home a Tulsi plant on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to attract purity. (Pixabay)

6. Rock Salt

Often overlooked, rock salt is a powerful Vastu and Ayurvedic element believed to cleanse negativity. Purchasing it on Akshaya Tritiya is thought to help clear energetic blockages and restore balance in both your home and body.

7. Electronic Gadgets

Modern-day essentials like smartphones, laptops, and other electronics are increasingly popular buys on this day. Buying these on such a lucky day is believed to align the purchase with growth and success.