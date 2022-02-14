Anti-Valentine's Week List 2022: Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, significance, fun facts and all you need to know

Anti-Valentine's Week 2022: Come February, and lovers all around the world get super excited to celebrate the week of love with their partners. We have all seen the same come true this past week, as couples celebrated different days of Valentine's Week - from Rose Day to Kiss Day - with their special someone. However, with the week of love coming to an end with Valentine's Day on February 14, many wonder what about those who don't enjoy Valentine's Day or are single or recently went through a breakup? Worry not because the celebrations are not over. Confused? Well, right after Valentine's Day, people gear up to celebrate Anti-Valentine's Week. Yes, you read that right. So, if you feel like you've had too much of Valentine's week and want a detox, Anti-Valentine's Week might be a fun way to do the same.

Anti-Valentine's Week celebrations start right after Valentine's Day on February 14, and it is absolutely unrelated to love and romance. It begins with Slap Day on February 15 and ends with Break-Up Day on February 21. In between, people celebrate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day and Missing Day. Here's everything you need to know about all the days of Anti-Valentine's Week, fun facts and the meaning behind them.

Anti-Valentine's Week begins with Slap Day and ends with Break-Up Day.

Slap Day - February 15

The first day of Anti-Valentine's Week is Slap Day, and it begins a day after Valentine's Day on February 15. This day is for people who want to slap their ex who cheated on them or gave them heartbreak. However, we do not mean that you should literally slap them. Instead, it's the perfect opportunity to slap the feelings for those people away and move ahead in life.

Kick Day - February 16

Slap Day is followed by Kick Day, the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 16. It is the perfect occasion to kick away all the negativity and bad vibes from your life left behind by your ex. Additionally, if you have accumulated gifts from them that once meant something to you but give you pain now, kick them away too.

Perfume Day - February 17

Perfume Day is the third day of the Anti-Valentine's Day. It falls on February 17. Perfume Day is all about treating yourself and feeling good while doing the same. So, go all out and buy that perfume you have been eyeing for a long time, and treat your body to a delightful fragrance.

Get ready to detox with Anti-Valentine's Week (Unspalsh)

Flirting Day - February 18

Flirting Day, the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, falls on Friday, February 18, this year. If you want to ask someone out or have been waiting to use that pickup line on someone you like, this is your time. Ask out that person, meet new people and try new experiences in life.

Confession Day - February 19

The third last day of Anti-Valentine's Week is called Confession Day. This year, it falls on Saturday, February 19. It is a perfect opportunity for you to open up to someone and tell them how you feel. You can even confess to your past mistakes that you didn't tell anyone before.

Missing Day - February 20

Missing Day falls on Sunday, February 20, this year. It is the second last day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It is always a great time to let your favourite person know that you are missing them and express your true feelings. It could be a friend, family member or a crush. Disclaimer: Don't end up texting your ex and regret the decision later.

Breakup Day - February 21

The Anti-Valentine's Week ends with Breakup Day, which falls on Monday, February 21 this year. If you are tired of being in a toxic relationship that has harmed your mental peace, Breakup Day is the right opportunity to do the same and choose freedom.

Which day of Anti-Valentine's Week is your favourite?

