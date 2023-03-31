April Fools’ Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, jokes, images to share with friends

April Fools’ Day 2023: The fun day is here. Every year, April Fool’s Day is celebrated all over the country when people play pranks on each other and shout ‘April Fool’ at the end of the act and laugh together. The objective of celebrating this day is to have fun with your loved ones and laugh a little. The pranks played on others, the jokes that are cracked are very harmless and make for great stories later to laugh out loud on. On April 1, April Fool’s Day is celebrated by playing pranks on each other. Various countries celebrate it in different ways, but it all involves playing harmless pranks on each other.

April Fools’ Day: Wishes, quotes to share with friends

This April Fool’s Day let’s pledge to mix a little fun in our lives and make it more interesting. We have curated a list of wishes, images and quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones:

Happy April Fool’s Day! May you never be old enough to not take your inner child seriously!

“You will do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm.” ― Colette

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1.

The special day is here. Have a little fun and laugh a little with your loved ones!

“Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.” ― Alexander Pope, An Essay On Criticism

People play pranks on each other on this day.

Let’s not take life seriously. Have a little fun today. Happy April Fool’s Day.

“The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes.” ― Winston S. Churchill

People shout 'April Fool' to cleebrate the moment.

“When we are born, we cry that we are come to this great stage of fools.” ― William Shakespeare, King Lear

People share a laugh with each other on this day.

Play a little joke or a prank on your loved ones today. That will make for a great story tomorrow.

“The greatest fools are oft times more clever than the men who laugh at them.” ― George R.R. Martin, A Storm of Swords

Happy April Fool's Day to everyone!

Happy April Fool’s Day to you and your loved ones. May the joy of childishness never leave your life!

