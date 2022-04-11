Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, images and quotes to share with loved ones

Baisakhi 2022: It is that time of the year. Baisakhi, the start of the traditional new year is almost here. Baisakhi will be celebrated all over the country on April 14 this year. Celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country, Baisakhi comes with multiple names such as Poyla Boishakh, Vishu and Bohag Bihu. States such as Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also celebrate Baisakhi on the same day. The day is marked with fire crackers, shopping for new clothes and celebrations with near and dear ones.

As we step on to a new year, here are a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends, family and near and dear ones and wish them a great year ahead.

This Baisakhi, I hope sadness walks out of the door and happiness steps in. Have a great day.

“May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi!”

Celebrate this day as it is the first day of the rest of the year. Happy Baisakhi.

“Have a great festival of harvest. May god bless you with the best.”

On this auspicious day, I wish you happiness, togetherness and prosperity. May you have a great year ahead.

“With love and excitement, let’s celebrate this day of Baisakhi.”

“May prosperity and joy walk right in your door today. Happy Baisakhi.”

Warmest greetings on Baisakhi for you and your family. May the joy of new harvest find the way to you.

“Keep yourself in high spirits as we celebrate the auspicious day of Baisakhi.”

May God bless you with all that you are praying for. Have a great year ahead.

