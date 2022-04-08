Baisakhi celebrations: Pak issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India
New Delhi : Pakistan has issued 2,200 visas to Indian pilgrims for attending Baisakhi celebrations to be held in various Sikh shrines in the neighbouring from April 12 to 21.
“During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 12 and would return to India on April 21, 2022,” a statement from the high commission of Pakistan stated.
The annual festival of Baisakhi is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from April 12-21 and according to the high commission, the latest visas to Indian pilgrims was issued in addition to the visas to Sikhs residing in other countries.
“Ahead of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 12-21 April 2022,” Pakistan high commission India said in a tweet.
The high commission for Pakistan in India stated the issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.
“Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries,” the statement said.
Aftab Hasan Khan, charge’d affaires of Pakistan high commission in New Delhi extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished for their rewarding and fulfilling pilgrimage. In his message, he said, “Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.”
Public spat between Sidhu, Brinder Dhillon overshadows Cong protest
Chandigarh : A public spat between former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon overshadowed the protest held by the Punjab Congress in Chandigarh on Thursday against rising fuel prices in the country. Both Sidhu and Dhillon kept speaking over each other. Sidhu had to stop his speech and the dharna was wound up. The high drama again brought out the deep divisions in the Punjab Congress.
Gurbani telecast: Don’t meddle in SGPC affairs, Dhami tells CM
Bhagwant Mann urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the apex gurdwara body on Thursday suggested him not to meddle in its affairs. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the CM should refrain from interfering in the management of the Golden Temple. “We are ready to discharge any duty assigned by the SGPC in this behalf,” he said in a video message.
NTA opens registration for NEET, JEE (Main) rescheduled
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday opened the registrations and invited online applications for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all the medical institutions of India. Online registrations till May 6 Aspirants can apply for NEET-2022 online only and that too till May 6 upto 11:50pm for the exam to be conducted on July 17. Only a single application will be accepted from each candidate.
Only 26% in 12-14 age group got Covid jab in Ludhiana
While the vaccination programme for students above 15- to 17- year- old started on January 3, the inoculation drive for 12- to 14- years- old, which have received a lukewarm response so far, began on March 16. The students were stated to be the driver of the virus during the deadly second Covid wave. Out of the targeted 1,78,952 population between 15 to 17 years of age, a total of 1,09,086 have received jab.
Candidate’s name is Mamata, not Supriyo: Abhishek tells Ballygunge voters before polls
With a large section of Muslim voters in Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly constituency reacting adversely to the Trinamool Congress fielding former Union minister Babul Supriyo for the April 12 by-polls, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the real candidate is chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the candidate is not Babul Supriyo, the name is Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek added.
