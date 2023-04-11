Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Puthandu 2023: All about spring harvest festivals celebrated in India

India is the land of agriculture, and food plays a major role in almost all celebrations. As an agriculture-heavy economy, farmers and harvests hold relevance in our culture. This is why the spring harvest season is celebrated with great enthusiasm and known by various names in different parts of the country - Bihu in Assam, Lohri and Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. During this time, people pray for the fertility of the soil and celebrate the harvest. As several harvest festivals will be celebrated this month, read about some of the most popular spring harvest festivals marked all across the country.

Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Puthandu, the major spring harvest festivals celebrated in India. (Instagram, Parveen Kumar/HT)

Spring harvest festivals in India

Baisakhi

Baisakhi falls in April every year and marks the onset of spring in India, the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. It will be celebrated on April 14, 2023. It is celebrated with pomp in the North region, especially in Punjab. People make kadha prasad with sugar, wheat flour and ghee as the traditional offering and distribute it among people. They also visit Gurudwaras to attend Langar and pray, celebrate with Gidda performances, sing folk songs, and eat delicious food.

Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam and makred as Assamese New Year. It falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu is being observed from April 14 to April 20. The festival is celebrated over seven days with a different tradition. Dance and song are the main features of the celebrations.

Poila Baisakh

Poila Baisakh falls on April 15 this year. Every year, the festival is marked with grandeur. It is one of the most special festivals of the Bengali community and marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year. The day is spent in the company of family members, friends, near and dear ones. They also prepare Poila Baisakh-special delicacies at home and visit temples.

Vishu

Vishu marks the new year in Kerala and falls on April 15. The celebrations begin at sunrise as people wake up at dawn and start their day by looking at Vishu Kani. A day before the festival, the eldest member sets up the Vishu Kani - a ceremonial placing of auspicious things like raw rice, flowers, coins, lemon, golden cucumber, jack fruit, a holy book, and cotton dhoti among other things, in the puja area. These things are placed in a bell-shaped vessel called Uruli. The traditional metal lamp called Nilavilakku is also lit and placed beside Uruli.

Puthandu

Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, marks the Tamil New Year. It is the first day of the Tamil calendar and falls on April 14, 2023. The celebrations for the day start by making kolam – designs made of coloured rice flour at the house entrance. Puthandu-special dishes, including Pongal and Mango Pachadi, are prepared by families. Some people also sing devotional songs.

