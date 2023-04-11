Poila Baisakh 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Poila Baisakh is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. One of the most special festivals of the Bengali community, Poila Baisakh announces the commencement of the Bengali New Year. The day is spent in the company of family members, friends, near and dear ones. Poila Baisakh also brings the promise of a better tomorrow and the hope of prosperity, joy, health and wealth. This year, as we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to know about Poila Baisakh. Poila Baisakh 2023: Date, history, significance of Bengali New Year(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, Poila Baisakh is celebrated on April 15. People await the day to celebrate it with their loved ones and welcome the new year with new promises. In Bangladesh, Poila Baisakh is celebrated on April 14.

History:

Several theories are believed to be the origin of Poila Baisakh. It is believed that during the Mughal rule, the collection of taxes was followed with the Islamic Hijri calendar – the lunar calendar which did not coincide with the solar agricultural cycles. Hence, Bengalis introduced this festival, and the Bengali calendar came to be known as the Bangabda. Another theory states, the Bengali calendar is attricuted to King Shashanka. The mention of Bangabda is found in two Shiva temples, indicatimng that it originated before the Akbar era.

Significance:

Poila Baisakh is celebrated by the Bengali communities of West Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh. People buy new clothes and gifts for their near and dear ones on this day. They also prepare Poila Baisakh-special delicacies at home and get together with their loved ones to relish the dishes together. Some people also visit the temple and perform puja to seek the blessings of gods and goddesses to start the new year on the right note. People, on this day, greet each other saying Shubho Nobo Borsho, translating to Happy New Year.

