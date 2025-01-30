Basant Panchami 2025: Know Saraswati Puja muhurat, prasad, puja vidhi, dos and don'ts to remember and more

Basant Panchami 2025: The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is celebrated with pomp every year. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Saraswati, who is considered a symbol of knowledge, wisdom, art and creativity. Know when you should perform the Saraswati Puja, the most auspicious muhurat, puja vidhi, prasad, and more here. Basant Panchami 2025: The auspicious festival of Saraswati Puja falls on February 2, 2025. (Image by Canva)

Basant Panchami 2025: Saraswati Puja muhurat

This year, Saraswati Puja falls on February 2. If you and your loved ones are observing the festival, here's the shubh muhurat you need to know.

Saraswati Puja Muhurat - 7:09 AM to 12:35 PM

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM

Basant Panchami Tithi Begins - 9:14 AM on February 2, 2025

Basant Panchami Tithi Ends - 6:52 AM on February 3, 2025

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Basant Panchami 2025: Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. (Pinterest)

Basant Panchami 2025: Saraswati Puja Prasad

Food holds a significant place in Saraswati Puja, as it is not only offered to the goddess as prasad but is also considered a symbol of community unity. The traditional prasad offerings include yellow sweet rice, besan ke ladoo, plum, boondi, kheer, malpua, and other fruits. The preparation of these dishes is often a family activity, strengthening the bonds of kinship.

Basant Panchami 2025: Saraswati Puja vidhi

On Saraswati Puja day, wake up early and wear yellow clothes after taking a cleansing bath. If you are observing a fast, start your fasting in the morning. Bathe the statue of Maa Saraswati with Ganga Jal and apply haldi and kumkum tilak to the statue. Light a desi ghee diya in front of the goddess and offer yellow flowers, yellow sweets or any other preparation made at home. Then, place books, musical instruments or account books in front of the goddess and chant the Maa Saraswati Chalisa or Saraswati mantras. After the puja, distribute prasad among other members of the house.

Basant Panchami 2025: Saraswati Puja Dos and don'ts

On the day of Saraswati Puja, make sure to take a bath early in the morning. Devotees should consume food only after bathing, wear new clothes in yellow shade, worship Maa Saraswati, and make offerings to their ancestors. Place the statue or picture of Maa Saraswati in your worship area, and after placing your books near the goddess' statue, perform the aarti, recite mantras, and seek her blessings.

Lastly, it is believed that one should avoid using foul language, fights, consuming meat or alcohol, and cutting trees on Basant Panchami day. Only consume a sattvic diet on this special occasion.