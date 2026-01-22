Basant Panchami 2026: When is Vasant Panchami? Know date, shubh muhurat, vidhi, samagri and rituals of Saraswati Puja

Vasant Panchami is celebrated in honour of the Goddess, the divine embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and learning. She is believed to remove ignorance, lethargy, and mental dullness, empowering devotees to excel in academics, arts, and intellectual pursuits. The festival holds special significance for students and learners, as it marks the beginning of new educational journeys and intellectual endeavours.

As per Drik Panchang , the significant festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Friday, January 23. The auspicious timings are as follows:

The term Basant signifies ‘spring,’ while Panchami refers to the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, which usually falls in January-February. From date and timings to the rituals and significance, here’s everything you need to know. (Also read: Ganesh Jayanti 2026 date and time: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals and significance of Maghi Ganpati )

Basant Panchami 2026: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja, is a vibrant festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. This important Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology.

A prominent ritual observed on this day is Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham (also called Praasana), during which children are formally introduced to learning. Schools and colleges often conduct special pujas on Vasant Panchami, invoking Goddess Saraswati’s blessings for success, wisdom, and knowledge.

Basant Panchami puja vidhi, rituals and samagri On Saraswati Puja, devotees rise early, take a bath, and dress in yellow and white clothes to worship Maa Saraswati. An idol or picture of the Goddess is installed in the place of worship, first bathed with Ganga water and then dressed in yellow attire.

Devotees then offer yellow flowers (like marigolds), Akshat (unbroken rice), white sandalwood, yellow roli, yellow gulal, incense, and yellow sweets. The worship is performed by lighting a lamp, singing Saraswati Vandana, chanting mantras, and performing aartis.

Students and professionals place their notebooks, office diaries, school materials, and other tools of learning in front of the Goddess and seek her blessings. Those associated with arts, like music and dance, also worship their instruments on this day, honouring the divine source of creativity and knowledge.

Mantras for worshipping Goddess Saraswati 1. Om Saraswatyei Vidmahe, Brahmaputrayei Dheemahi, Tanno Devi Prachodyaat..!!

2. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Vidhya Roopen Sansthita Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namo Namah..!!

3. Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu Buddhi Roopen Sansthita Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namo Namah..!!