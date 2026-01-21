Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals and all you need to know about Maghi Ganpati
Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and new beginnings, is celebrated during Ganesh Jayanti with rituals and prayers for prosperity.
Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, or Varad Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom. Falling on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, it honours Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, timings, and significance of this special day. (Also read: Last-minute Republic Day 2026 long weekend travel ideas for couples who want quick romantic getaway: Jaipur, Coorg, more )
Ganesh Jayanti 2026 date and muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi for Ganesh Jayanti begins at 2:47 AM on January 22, 2026, and ends at 2:28 AM on January 23, 2026.
The Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat, considered the most auspicious time for worship, falls between 11:29 AM and 1:37 PM on January 22. The Abhijit Muhurat, another sacred window for prayers, is from 12:16 PM to 1:00 PM. Devotees are advised not to view the moon between 9:22 AM and 9:19 PM on the same day.
What’s the significance of Ganesh Jayanti 2026
Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and new beginnings, is worshipped by devotees across India and beyond. During Ganesh Jayanti, followers perform rituals, offer prayers, and seek blessings for prosperity, success, and the smooth removal of obstacles in their lives.
The festival is not only a time for devotion but also a moment for introspection, reflection, and seeking divine guidance, symbolising the start of new ventures and the pursuit of enlightenment and personal fulfilment.
Ganesh Jayanti 2026 puja rituals
Devotees start the day early by cleaning their homes and taking a holy bath, donning fresh clothes before beginning the worship of Lord Ganesha. An idol or image of the deity is placed in a room to represent His presence. As part of the rituals, powdered sindoor and turmeric are applied to the idol, and offerings like cow dung are made as a mark of devotion.
A special dish called Til is prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, after which it is shared among devotees. Many also observe a day-long fast, breaking it during the auspicious tithi period.
