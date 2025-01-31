Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know

Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Ganesh Jayanti, also called Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom. Observed on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. From date to timings, here is all you need to know about this day. (Also read: Basant Panchami 2025: Know Saraswati Puja muhurat, prasad, puja vidhi, dos and don'ts to remember and more ) Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, is worshipped during Ganesh Jayanti, which marks his birth.(PTI)

Ganesh Jayanti 2025 date and muhurat

This year, the significant festival of Ganesh Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, February 1. According to Drik Panchnag, the auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:

Madhyahna Ganesha puja muhurat - 11:38 AM to 1:40 PM

Duration - 02 hours 02 minutes

Time to avoid moon sighting - 09:02 AM to 9:07 PM

Duration - 12 hours 05 minutes

Chaturthi tithi begins - 11:38 AM on February 01, 2025

Chaturthi tithi ends - 09:14 AM on February 02, 2025

Ganesh Jayanti 2025 significance

Devotees of 'Vashi Cha Icchapurti' at an event ahead of the Maghi Ganesh Jayanti festival in Navi Mumbai on January 30.(PTI)

Ganesha, widely revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings, wisdom, and knowledge, is worshipped by devotees from across India and beyond. During this time, followers offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for prosperity, success, and the removal of obstacles in their lives. The occasion serves as a moment for introspection, prayer, and seeking divine guidance while also symbolising the start of new ventures and the journey toward enlightenment and fulfilment.

Ganesh Jayanti 2025 puja rituals

Devotees begin early in the morning by cleaning their homes and taking a holy bath. They bathe, change into fresh clothes, and proceed with the worship of Lord Ganesha. To symbolise the presence of Lord Ganesha, an idol or picture of Him is placed in a room. Powdered sindoor and turmeric are applied to the idol as part of the ritual. Cowdung is also offered as a sacred offering to the deity.

A special meal called "Til" is prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, after which it is shared among the devotees. Many individuals observe a fast throughout the day and break it during the tithi period.