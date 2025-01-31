Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know
Ganesha Jayanti also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. From rituals to puja muhurat, here is all you need to know.
Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Ganesh Jayanti, also called Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom. Observed on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. From date to timings, here is all you need to know about this day. (Also read: Basant Panchami 2025: Know Saraswati Puja muhurat, prasad, puja vidhi, dos and don'ts to remember and more )
Ganesh Jayanti 2025 date and muhurat
This year, the significant festival of Ganesh Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, February 1. According to Drik Panchnag, the auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:
Madhyahna Ganesha puja muhurat - 11:38 AM to 1:40 PM
Duration - 02 hours 02 minutes
Time to avoid moon sighting - 09:02 AM to 9:07 PM
Duration - 12 hours 05 minutes
Chaturthi tithi begins - 11:38 AM on February 01, 2025
Chaturthi tithi ends - 09:14 AM on February 02, 2025
Ganesh Jayanti 2025 significance
Ganesha, widely revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings, wisdom, and knowledge, is worshipped by devotees from across India and beyond. During this time, followers offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for prosperity, success, and the removal of obstacles in their lives. The occasion serves as a moment for introspection, prayer, and seeking divine guidance while also symbolising the start of new ventures and the journey toward enlightenment and fulfilment.
Ganesh Jayanti 2025 puja rituals
Devotees begin early in the morning by cleaning their homes and taking a holy bath. They bathe, change into fresh clothes, and proceed with the worship of Lord Ganesha. To symbolise the presence of Lord Ganesha, an idol or picture of Him is placed in a room. Powdered sindoor and turmeric are applied to the idol as part of the ritual. Cowdung is also offered as a sacred offering to the deity.
A special meal called "Til" is prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, after which it is shared among the devotees. Many individuals observe a fast throughout the day and break it during the tithi period.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.